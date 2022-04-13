Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Lifting Equipment in Shipping Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydraulic cylinder market was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18.3 billion by 2027; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2027.

Double-acting hydraulic cylinders to account for larger share of hydraulic cylinder market during forecast period



The double-acting segment is expected to hold a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Owing to the retraction property of these cylinders, they are used in aerospace, automotive, agriculture, and several other industries. These cylinders have a higher demand in mobile applications such as lifting equipment, earth moving equipment, forklifts, and heavy trucks. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are suitable in presses and chippers for opening and closing drawers and all types of raising and lowering devices such as excavators and cranes.



Welded hydraulic cylinders to account for largest share of hydraulic cylinder market during forecast period



Welded hydraulic cylinders held the largest share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021. The large market size of welded hydraulic cylinders can be attributed to their dominance in mobile hydraulic applications such as construction equipment, material handling equipment, mining equipment, and forklifts. These are mainly preferred where space is a constraint due to their short length and compact design, enabling them to fit better into the tight confines of machinery. They are more durable than tie-rod cylinders and do not suffer from failures due to tie rod stretch at high pressures and long strokes.



Agriculture industry to register highest cagr in hydraulic cylinder market during forecast period



The market for the agriculture industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The agriculture industry is growing with the increasing use of machines for performing complex tasks - from planting vegetables to plowing fields. From pecan tree shakers to sugar cane harvesters and automated bale trailers to sprayer booms, hydraulic cylinders are deployed in almost all the agriculture equipment for lifting and movement control. The globally increasing population and the deteriorating environmental conditions have put pressure on the agriculture industry to meet the food demand. This has increased investments in machines for precision agriculture, which is expected to drive the demand for hydraulic cylinders.



Mobile equipment to hold larger share of hydraulic cylinder market during forecast period



The mobile equipment segment held a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021. Mobile equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, require hydraulic cylinders to operate. The applications of hydraulic cylinders in the mobile equipment industry include earthmoving, material handling, mining, and defense. An increase in industrialization and construction activities will further increase the demand for hydraulic cylinders in mobile applications.



Hydraulic cylinders with bore size of 50-150 mm to hold largest market share during forecast period



Hydraulic cylinders with a bore size ranging from 50 to 150 mm held the largest share of the hydraulic cylinder market in 2021. These hydraulic cylinders find applications in many types of construction, earthmoving, material handling, and agricultural equipment. Increasing construction activities, rapidly developing storage and material handling infrastructure, and the modernization of agriculture equipment have fueled the demand for hydraulic cylinders with a bore size ranging from 50 to 150 mm.



Apac to witness highest cagr in hydraulic cylinder market during forecast period



The hydraulic cylinder market in APAC held the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand for agricultural, construction, and mining equipment in this region is supporting the growth of the market. The growing demand for food from the growing population in this region and the increasing industrialization in emerging countries are fueling the growth of the agriculture and construction industries in the region. Japan and Australia are the major markets for hydraulic cylinders in APAC. Japan is home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers who are challenged by rising labor costs and higher lead time associated with manual processes. To overcome these challenges, companies are adopting automated and semi-automated material handling equipment. Australia is rich in minerals, and the mining of these minerals is fueling the demand for mining equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Pessimistic Scenario

3.3 Optimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, 2022-2027 (USD Million)

4.2 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Specification

4.3 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Function

4.4 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Application

4.5 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Bore Size

4.6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Industry

4.7 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Demand from Construction Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Material Handling Equipment

5.2.1.3 Growing Use in Mining Equipment

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Agricultural Equipment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increased Concerns Regarding Oil Leaks

5.2.2.2 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lifting Equipment in Shipping Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Developing Smart Hydraulic Cylinders

5.2.3.3 Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements in Hydraulic Cylinders

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distributors

5.3.4 End-users

5.3.5 After-Sales Service

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers

5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Hydraulic Cylinder Manufacturers

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.5 Degree of Competition

5.7 Case Studies

5.7.1 Wintershell Holding GmbH Used R7 Electrohydraulic Unit by Bosch Rexroth for Perfect Pumping Experience

5.7.2 Haeger, Inc. Used Tie Rod Cylinder by Eaton for Its Hardware Insertion Machines for Reliable Performance

5.8 Technology Trends

5.8.1 Drive-Controlled Pump (Dcp)

5.8.2 Hybrid Actuation System (Has)

5.8.3 Smart User Interface

5.8.4 Digital Displacement (Dd) Hydraulics

5.8.5 Servo Hydraulic System

5.9 Pricing Analysis

5.9.1 Average Selling Prices of Market Players, by Function

5.10 Patents Analysis

5.10.1 Some Patents Pertaining to Hydraulic Cylinders, 2019-2021

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Exports Scenario of Hydraulic Cylinders

5.11.2 Imports Scenario of Hydraulic Cylinders

5.12 Standards

5.13 Key Conferences and Events During 2022-2023

5.14 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2.1 Advantages of Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.2.2 Disadvantages of Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3 Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3.1 Advantages of Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

6.3.2 Disadvantages of Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

7 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Specification

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Welded Cylinders

7.2.1 Advantages of Welded Hydraulic Cylinders

7.3 Tie Rod Cylinders

7.3.1 Advantages of Tie Rod Hydraulic Cylinders

7.4 Telescopic Cylinders

7.4.1 Advantages of Telescopic Hydraulic Cylinders

7.5 Mill Type Hydraulic Cylinders

7.5.1 Advantages of Mill Type Hydraulic Cylinders

8 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile

8.2.1 Mobile Hydraulic Cylinders to Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market for Industrial Hydraulic Cylinders in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

9 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Bore Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <_0 />9.2.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders with <_0 mm="mm" />9.3 50-150 Mm

9.3.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders with 50-150 Mm Bore

9.4 >150 Mm

9.4.1 Benefits of Hydraulic Cylinders with >150 Mm Bore

10 Hydraulic Cylinder Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Construction

10.2.1 Construction Industry to Lead Hydraulic Cylinder Market, in Terms of Size, During Forecast Period

10.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

10.3 Aerospace

10.3.1 Market for Aerospace Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aerospace Industry

10.4 Material Handling

10.4.1 Welded Hydraulic Cylinder Market for Material Handling Industry to Hold Largest Size During Forecast Period

10.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Material Handling Industry

10.5 Agriculture

10.5.1 Increasing Demand for High-Tech Agricultural Machinery and Equipment to Fuel Growth of Hydraulic Cylinder in Agriculture Industry

10.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Agriculture Industry

10.6 Mining

10.6.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Solutions to Fuel Demand for Hydraulic Cylinder in Mining Industry

10.6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Mining Industry

10.7 Automotive

10.7.1 Increasing Application of Hydraulic Cylinder in Automotive Industry to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

10.7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry

10.8 Marine

10.8.1 Welded Cylinder Market for Marine Industry to Hold Largest Size During Forecast Period

10.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Marine Industry

10.9 Oil & Gas

10.9.1 Telescopic Cylinder Market for Oil & Gas Industry to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.9.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Oil & Gas Industry

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Increasing Application of Hydraulic Cylinders in Paper & Pulp and Waste Management Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Overview of Strategies Deployed by Key Players in Hydraulic Cylinder Market

12.2 Hydraulic Cylinder Market Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Leader

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Participant

12.5 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Progressive Company

12.5.2 Responsive Company

12.5.3 Dynamic Company

12.5.4 Starting Block

12.5.5 Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Company Footprint

12.5.6 Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Startup/Sme Matrix

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Enerpac Tool Group

13.1.2 Bosch Rexroth

13.1.3 Caterpillar

13.1.4 Eaton

13.1.5 Kyb Corporation

13.1.6 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

13.1.7 Smc Corporation

13.1.8 Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic

13.1.9 Wipro Enterprises

13.1.10 Hydac

13.1.11 Standex International

13.1.12 Texas Hydraulics Inc.

13.1.13 Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

13.1.14 Burnside Autocyl

13.1.15 Pacoma GmbH

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Jarp Industries

13.2.2 Kappa Engineering

13.2.3 Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group

13.2.4 Marrel

13.2.5 Prince Manufacturing

13.2.6 Holmatro

13.2.7 Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.

13.2.8 Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc.

13.2.9 Bailey International, LLC

13.2.10 Yuasa Co., Ltd.

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/diptkn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets