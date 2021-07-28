Global Hydraulic Equipment Market- Daikin Industries Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of the construction sector.

The hydraulic equipment market analysis includes Component segment, Application segment, and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the hydraulic equipment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Hydraulic Equipment Market Covers the Following Areas:

Hydraulic Equipment Market Sizing

Hydraulic Equipment Market Forecast

Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Industrial Machinery

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Mobile

Industrial

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2018. Mobile constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was industrial. The 2019 market position of both segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Application - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Application

5.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Component

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Pump and motor

Valve

Cylinder

Accumulator and filter

Others

The five segments were ranked based on their market size in 2018. Pump and motor ranked first as the largest segment in 2019, while accumulator and filter constituted the smallest segment. Five segments are expected to maintain their respective 2024 market positions. The ranking of none of the segments will change by 2024; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Component - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Component

6.3 Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 27: Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Pump and motor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 29: Pump and motor - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.4 Valve - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 30: Valve - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Valve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 32: Valve - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.5 Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 33: Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Cylinder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 35: Cylinder - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.6 Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 36: Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Accumulator and filter - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 38: Accumulator and filter - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 39: Others - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 40: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 41: Others- Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 43: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

APAC was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 44: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 48: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 51: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 52: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 53: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 54: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 55: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 57: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 58: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 60: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 61: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growth of construction sector

9.1.2 Growing e-commerce industry

9.1.3 Growing demand from end-user industries

9.1.4 Growing concern of regular service of hydraulic equipment among end-users

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing replacement hydraulic tools with electric and pneumatic tools

9.2.2 Fluctuations in prices of raw materials

9.2.3 Rigidity of hydraulic equipment

9.2.4 Growth of global second-hand machine market

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

9.3.2 Growing adoption of Industry 4.0

9.3.3 Rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient equipment

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 64: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 65: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 66: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.4 Eaton Corporation Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.7 Komatsu Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.10 Siemens AG

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.11 WEBER-HYDRAULIK GmbH

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.12 Wipro Enterprises (P) Ltd.

Overview

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

