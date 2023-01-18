Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $4,725.9 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Analysis Period 2022 to 2031 [250-Pages] | Explained by Research Dive

The global hydrocolloid dressing market is expected to witness striking growth by 2031, due to the increasing pervasiveness of severe burn injuries among individuals globally. Regionally, the North America region is expected to be dominant

NEW YORK , Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Hydrocolloid Dressing Market by Application (Acute Wound, Chronic Wound, and Pressure Wound), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Diagnostic Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global hydrocolloid dressing market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $4,725.9 million and rise at a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Dynamics of the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

With the increasing prevalence of severe burn injuries among individuals all across the globe, the hydrocolloid dressing market is predicted to experience exponential growth during the estimated timeframe. Besides, hydrocolloid dressings are easy to use, flexible, conformable, and widely used to accelerate wound healing and overcome the limitations of traditional treatment modalities which is expected to foster the growth of the market over the analysis period. Moreover, the growing healthcare expenditure in developing economies and the rising demand for advanced wound care are expected to create huge growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period. However, the rising concerns about the development of infection in diabetic patients may hamper the growth of the market over the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the hydrocolloid dressing market. This is mainly due to supply chain disruptions, the closure of manufacturing facilities, and the global economic recession during the pandemic period. Moreover, the nonhealing wounds were untreated due to the lack of wound care products which resulted in infections, sepsis, and even death during the crisis. All these factors have declined the growth of the market during that period.

Segments of the Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on application, end-user, and region.

By application, the chronic wound sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast timeframe. The increasing rate of morbidity and mortality of patients from chronic wounds and the frequent use of hydrocolloid dressings to treat chronic wounds are the factors expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics wound sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is predicted to hold the maximum share of the market over the estimated timeframe. The increasing demand for hydrocolloid dressing services and better wound care products to treat compound wounds is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

By region, the North America region of the hydrocolloid dressing market is expected to hold the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the availability of appropriate payment mechanisms, and the growing patient awareness levels about wound infections and hygiene are the main factors that are expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the hydrocolloid dressing market include

Molnlycke

Cardinal Health

INTEGRA

Convatec Inc

Abbott

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

Smith Nephew

Cardinal Health

3M

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

Further, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

