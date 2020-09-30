Global Hydrocyclone Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydrocyclone estimated at US$511.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$637.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Solid-liquid Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.9% CAGR to reach US$281.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid-liquid Type segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Hydrocyclone market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hydrocyclone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$106.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$106.7 Million by the year 2027.



Dense Media Type Segment Corners a 23.1% Share in 2020



In the global Dense Media Type segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$89.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

FLSmidth & Co A/S

Multotec Pty. Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC PLC

Weir Group PLC

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydrocyclone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid-liquid Type

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solid-liquid Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid-liquid Type by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid-liquid Type

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid-liquid Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid-liquid Type by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dense Media Type

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dense Media Type by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dense Media Type by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydrocyclone Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydrocyclone Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid Type,

Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Application -

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone

by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense

Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone

by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by Segment -

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type

for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico

and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type

and Dense Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 136: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocyclone by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 137: Latin America Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 138: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone

by Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense

Media Type - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Solid-liquid Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media

Type Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solid-liquid

Type, Liquid-liquid Type and Dense Media Type for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 142: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone

by Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 143: Argentina Historic Review for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Mining, Oil & Gas and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 144: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocyclone by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mining,

Oil & Gas and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocyclone by



