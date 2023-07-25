Global Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market 2023: Increase in Environmental Regulations Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% to reach $3.92 billion by 2030 from $2.93 billion in 2023.

This report on global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market by segmenting the market based on type, application and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hydrodesulfurization catalyst market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Advanced Refining Technologies LLC

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

China National Petroleum Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell International Inc.

JGC C&C

Johnson Matthey Plc

Royal Dutch Shell

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Environmental Regulations

Surge in Industrial Activities

Challenges

Volatility in Crude Oil Price

Complex Process

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Metal

Oxides

Sulfides

Others

by Application

Diesel

Naphtha

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

