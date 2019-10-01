Global Hydrogel Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hydrogel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.



7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Natural will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$202 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$582.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Natural will reach a market size of US$344.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (USA); Ashland, Inc. (USA); B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany); BSN Medical GmbH (Germany); Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA); Coloplast A/S (Denmark); ConvaTec, Inc. (USA); Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan); Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); Gentell Corporation (USA); Hollister, Inc. (USA); Johnson & Johnson (USA); Medline Industries, Inc. (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Mölnlycke Health Care (USA); Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA); MPM Medical LLC (USA); Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (USA); Paul Hartmann AG (Germany); Procyon Corporation (USA); Royal DSM NV (The Netherlands); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)







GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

3M COMPANY

ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL

ASHLAND

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

BSN MEDICAL GMBH

CARDINAL HEALTH

COLOPLAST A/S

CONVATEC

COSMO BIO

DERMA SCIENCES

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

GENTELL CORPORATION

HOLLISTER

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MPM MEDICAL

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

MEDTRONIC PLC

MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

MöLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX

PAUL HARTMANN AG

PROCYON CORPORATION

ROYAL DSM NV

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



