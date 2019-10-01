Global Hydrogel Industry
Oct 01, 2019, 10:10 ET
Hydrogel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.
7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.3 Billion by the year 2025, Natural will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$202 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$582.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Natural will reach a market size of US$344.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (USA); Ashland, Inc. (USA); B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany); BSN Medical GmbH (Germany); Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA); Coloplast A/S (Denmark); ConvaTec, Inc. (USA); Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan); Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); Gentell Corporation (USA); Hollister, Inc. (USA); Johnson & Johnson (USA); Medline Industries, Inc. (USA); Medtronic PLC (Ireland); Mölnlycke Health Care (USA); Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (USA); MPM Medical LLC (USA); Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (USA); Paul Hartmann AG (Germany); Procyon Corporation (USA); Royal DSM NV (The Netherlands); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydrogel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydrogel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hydrogel Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hydrogel Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Agriculture (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Agriculture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Agriculture (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Contact Lenses (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 11: Contact Lenses (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Contact Lenses (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 13: Drug Delivery (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Drug Delivery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Drug Delivery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 16: Tissue Engineering (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Tissue Engineering (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Tissue Engineering (Application) Market Share Shift
Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Market by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Natural (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Natural (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Natural (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Synthetic (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Synthetic (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Synthetic (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Hybrid (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hybrid (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Hybrid (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hydrogel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Hydrogel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Hydrogel Market in the United States by Raw Material:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Hydrogel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw
Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Hydrogel Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Hydrogel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for the period
2018-2025
Table 47: Hydrogel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Hydrogel Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hydrogel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in
%) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Hydrogel Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Hydrogel Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Hydrogel Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Hydrogel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 62: Hydrogel Market in Europe in US$ Million by Raw
Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Hydrogel Market in France by Raw Material: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Hydrogel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: German Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Hydrogel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Hydrogel Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hydrogel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Hydrogel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for
the period 2018-2025
Table 86: Hydrogel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Hydrogel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw
Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Hydrogel Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Hydrogel Market in Russia by Raw Material: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 104: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Hydrogel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Hydrogel Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw Material:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Hydrogel Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Hydrogel Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Hydrogel Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw
Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Hydrogel Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Hydrogel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Hydrogel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 132: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hydrogel in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrogel: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material
for the period 2018-2025
Table 137: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Hydrogel Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 140: Hydrogel Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Hydrogel Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Hydrogel Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Hydrogel Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Hydrogel Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 152: Hydrogel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Raw
Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Hydrogel Market in Brazil by Raw Material: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Hydrogel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Hydrogel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Latin America by Raw
Material: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Share
Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: The Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market by Raw
Material in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Hydrogel Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material for the period
2018-2025
Table 185: Hydrogel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Hydrogel Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018-2025
Table 191: Hydrogel Market in Israel in US$ Million by Raw
Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Hydrogel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market by Raw Material:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Hydrogel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hydrogel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Hydrogel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw
Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Hydrogel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 204: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown
by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Hydrogel Market in Africa by Raw Material: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL
ASHLAND
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BSN MEDICAL GMBH
CARDINAL HEALTH
COLOPLAST A/S
CONVATEC
COSMO BIO
DERMA SCIENCES
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
GENTELL CORPORATION
HOLLISTER
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
MPM MEDICAL
MEDLINE INDUSTRIES
MEDTRONIC PLC
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
MöLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE
OCULAR THERAPEUTIX
PAUL HARTMANN AG
PROCYON CORPORATION
ROYAL DSM NV
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
