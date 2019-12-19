Global Hydrogel Industry
Hydrogel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.
4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Natural will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$220.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$168.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural will reach a market size of US$225.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.; Ashland, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BSN Medical GmbH; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Coloplast A/S; ConvaTec, Inc.; Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.; Derma Sciences, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Gentell Corporation; Hollister, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Molnlycke Health Care; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; MPM Medical LLC; Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.; Paul Hartmann AG; Procyon Corporation; Royal DSM NV; Smith & Nephew PLC
HYDROGEL MCP12
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market
Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth
Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels
Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydrogel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
ACELITY L.P, Inc. (USA)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Gentell, Inc. (USA)
Hollister, Inc. (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (USA)
Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels
Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing
Global Prevalence of Wounds
Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type
Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market
Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Consumer Adoption of Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Contact Lens Fits by Category (In %): 2019
Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging
Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential
Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage
Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market
Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa
Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels
Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels
Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration
Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels
Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery
Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals
Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels
Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region ( Age upto 2.5 years)
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)
Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products
Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region for 2018
Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P
Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hydrogel
Types of Hydrogel
Natural Hydrogels
Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
Synthetic Hydrogels
Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages
Hybrid Hydrogels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
