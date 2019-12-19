Global Hydrogel Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Hydrogel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.



4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.8 Billion by the year 2025, Natural will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798799/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$220.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$168.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural will reach a market size of US$225.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.; Ashland, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BSN Medical GmbH; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Coloplast A/S; ConvaTec, Inc.; Cosmo Bio Co., Ltd.; Derma Sciences, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Gentell Corporation; Hollister, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Molnlycke Health Care; Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.; MPM Medical LLC; Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.; Paul Hartmann AG; Procyon Corporation; Royal DSM NV; Smith & Nephew PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798799/?utm_source=PRN



HYDROGEL MCP12

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels

Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydrogel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company (USA)

ACELITY L.P, Inc. (USA)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gentell, Inc. (USA)

Hollister, Inc. (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (USA)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (USA)

Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Wound Type

Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market

Global Skin Care Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Consumer Adoption of Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Contact Lens Fits by Category (In %): 2019

Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels: Percentage of Wastewater Treated in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region ( Age upto 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

World Fertility Rate in % by Region (2013 & 2050F)

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Global Female Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown by Region for 2018

Number of Menstruating Women Worldwide by Country: 15-49 Years Female Population (in Millions) for 2013 & 2025P

Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hydrogel

Types of Hydrogel

Natural Hydrogels

Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Synthetic Hydrogels

Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Hybrid Hydrogels





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Hydrogel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hydrogel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hydrogel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Natural (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Natural (Raw Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Natural (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Synthetic (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Synthetic (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Synthetic (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hybrid (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Hybrid (Raw Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Hybrid (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polyacrylate (Composition) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polyacrylate (Composition) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polyacrylate (Composition) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Polyacrylamide (Composition) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Polyacrylamide (Composition) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Polyacrylamide (Composition) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Silicon (Composition) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Silicon (Composition) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Silicon (Composition) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Compositions (Composition) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Compositions (Composition) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Compositions (Composition) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Agriculture (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Agriculture (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Healthcare & Hygiene (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Contact Lenses (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Contact Lenses (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Contact Lenses (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Drug Delivery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Drug Delivery (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Drug Delivery (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Tissue Engineering (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 38: Tissue Engineering (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Tissue Engineering (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 43: United States Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Hydrogel Market in the United States by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Hydrogel Market in the United States by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Hydrogel Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Hydrogel Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Hydrogel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Hydrogel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Hydrogel Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Hydrogel Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Hydrogel Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Hydrogel Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 79: European Hydrogel Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Hydrogel Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Hydrogel Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Hydrogel Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018-2025

Table 86: Hydrogel Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Composition: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Hydrogel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Hydrogel Market in France by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Hydrogel Market in France by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Hydrogel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Hydrogel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Hydrogel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Hydrogel Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Hydrogel Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Hydrogel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Hydrogel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Hydrogel Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 129: Hydrogel Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 132: Hydrogel Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Hydrogel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Hydrogel Market in Russia by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Hydrogel Market in Russia by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 144: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018-2025

Table 149: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Composition: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Hydrogel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Hydrogel Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Hydrogel Market in Asia-Pacific by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Hydrogel Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Hydrogel Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Hydrogel Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Hydrogel Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Hydrogel Historic Market Review by Composition in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Hydrogel Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Hydrogel Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Hydrogel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 186: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Hydrogel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 189: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Hydrogel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Hydrogel Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 203: Hydrogel Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Hydrogel Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Hydrogel Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Hydrogel Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 215: Hydrogel Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018-2025

Table 218: Hydrogel Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Composition: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Hydrogel Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Hydrogel Market in Brazil by Raw Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Hydrogel Market in Brazil by Composition: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Hydrogel Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Hydrogel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Hydrogel Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Hydrogel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Hydrogel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Hydrogel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 240: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Latin America by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Latin America by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 249: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market by Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 255: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market by Composition in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 258: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Composition for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Hydrogel Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 261: The Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Hydrogel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Hydrogel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Hydrogel Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Iranian Hydrogel Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Hydrogel Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 271: Israeli Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018-2025

Table 272: Hydrogel Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Hydrogel Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018-2025

Table 275: Hydrogel Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Composition: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Israeli Hydrogel Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 278: Hydrogel Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Israeli Hydrogel Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market by Raw Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market by Composition: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 286: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrogel in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 287: Hydrogel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 288: Saudi Arabian Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 289: Hydrogel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: United Arab Emirates Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 291: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Hydrogel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: United Arab Emirates Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 294: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Hydrogel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: United Arab Emirates Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 297: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 298: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 299: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2009-2017

Table 300: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2009-2017

Table 303: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Hydrogel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: Rest of Middle East Hydrogel Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 306: Hydrogel Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 307: African Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2018 to 2025

Table 308: Hydrogel Market in Africa by Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 309: African Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 310: African Hydrogel Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Composition: 2018 to 2025

Table 311: Hydrogel Market in Africa by Composition: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 312: African Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown by Composition: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: African Hydrogel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 314: Hydrogel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 315: Hydrogel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. 3M COMPANY



2. ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED



3. ADVANCED BIOMATRIX, INC.



4. ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC



5. AREZA MEDICAL



6. ARTAGRO POLSKA SP ZOO



7. AS INNOVATIONS & AGRO



8. ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.



9. AVERY DENNISON MEDICAL



10. AXELGAARD MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.



11. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG



12. BIOCAT GMBH



13. BIOCURE INC.



14. BIOGELX LTD.



15. BIOS HYDROGEL S.R.L.



16. BIOTRONIX HEALTHCARE, INC.



17. BSN MEDICAL GMBH



18. CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.



19. CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LIMITED



20. COLOPLAST A/S



21. CONTAMAC LTD.



22. CONTIPRO A.S.



23. CONVATEC GROUP PLC



24. CYTOGEL PHARMA, LLC



25. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG



26. GENTELL CORPORATION



27. HOLLISTER INC.



28. HUIZHOU FORYOU MEDICAL DEVICES CO., LTD.



29. HYDROMER, INC.



30. INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION



31. KATECHO, LLC



32. KCH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED



33. LEVTRADE INTERNATIONAL (PTY) LTD. (BURNSHIELD)



34. LIFECORE BIOMEDICAL LLC



35. MEDICO ELECTRODES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED



36. MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC.



37. MILLIPORESIGMA



38. MÖLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB



39. MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.



40. MPM MEDICAL LLC



41. NEUTECH GMBH



42. NEXGEL



43. NOVIOCELL BV



44. OCULAR THERAPEUTIX, INC.



45. PRIME SPECIALITIES (TRUE HYDROGEL)



46. R&D MEDICAL PRODUCTS



47. ROYAL DSM NV



48. SCAPA HEALTHCARE



49. SEKISUI PLASTICS CO., LTD.



50. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC



51. THE LAGADO CORPORATION



52. UAB FERENTIS



53. UNICROP BIOCHEM



54. UPM BIOMEDICALS



55. UROGEN PHARMA LTD.



56. WYO-BEN, INC.



57. XYLYX BIO INC.



58. ZHUHAI GUOJIA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.



59. ZIBO ZHENYU IMPORT AND EXPORT CO., LTD.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798799/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

