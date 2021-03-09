Global Hydrogels Market Report 2020-2025 - Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogels - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Hydrogel is projected to reach US$15.3 billion by 2025, driven by their growing use in wound care products and drug delivery systems (DDS).

Defined as a three-dimensional (3D) hydrophilic polymer capable of holding large amounts of water, hydrogel is valuable in biological applications as they resemble natural tissue and their high water content. Strong R&D interest is already underway for hydrogel biomaterials.

New developments in hydrogel design and hydrogel synthesis are resulting in the development of hydrogels with mechanical properties. Superporous comb-type grafted hydrogels with fast response times; hybrid graft copolymers based self-assembling hydrogels; protein based hydrogels' and hybrid hydrogels are the emerging new future of smart hydrogel based biomaterials. Stimuli-sensitive hydrogels, especially polypeptide based responsive hydrogels hold promising potential.

Protein hydrogel are more biocompatible than synthetic hydrogel as they do not require the use of oxic chemical crosslinkers. This represents a key growth opportunity in the market given that traditional hydrogels have been largely limited by their poor mechanical properties and slow response times to stimuli. Temperature-sensitive hydrogels especially will find attractive opportunities in biomedicine.



Wound dressings currently remain a popular application area with hydrogel being effective for treating dry necrotic wounds and rapid healing of burn wounds. Hydrogel enables painless debridement of infected tissue and provides a moist wound environment for faster healing.

Chitosan-based hydrogels, in this regard, are growing in popularity for their biocompatible, antimicrobial, and hemostatic effects. Acellular Hydrogel is especially valuable in accelerated healing of third-degree burn wounds and is a welcome substitute for complicated and infection prone skin grafts. Encouraging progress is being made in the use of hydrogels for targeted & controlled drug delivery. Hydrogels can prolong drug release kinetics.

Their porosity and aqueous features make them perfect biocompatible drug delivery vehicles. Chitosan-based hydrogels can be loaded with active drug compounds like growth factors or stem cells that are important in providing scaffold for cell growth. The growing focus on controlled and targeted drug delivery systems in the field of cardiology, oncology, immunology, and pain management bodes well for future growth in the market.

Some of the physical properties of hydrogel that can be manipulated and tuned to suit drug delivery needs include porosity, swelling and elasticity in response to stimuli such as temperature, solvent quality, pH, electric field; resistance to dissolution; free diffusion of solute molecules in water; among others.

These properties help in controlled drug release and protect from drug degradation, thereby making them highly effective vehicles for drug delivery systems. Some of the types of hydrogels development for drug delivery include DNA-hydrogels; supramolecular hydrogels; bio-inspired hydrogels; and multi-functional and stimuli-responsive hydrogels.

New emerging uses in contact lenses and tissue engineering will also benefit growth in the market in the coming years. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.4% of the market.

China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period supported by the government's focus on revolutionizing biomedical engineering in the country. The country today ranks as the top country for biomedical research encouraged by a permissive regulatory climate.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Expanding Applications and Product Innovations Spur Growth in the Global Hydrogel Market

Emerging Economies to Post Strong Growth

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels

Synthetic Hydrogels by Polymer Type: A Snapshot

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydrogel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) ACELITY L.P, Inc. ( USA )

) Ashland, Inc. ( USA )

) Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Cardinal Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Coloplast A/S ( Denmark )

) ConvaTec, Inc. ( USA )

) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Gentell, Inc. ( USA )

) Hollister, Inc. ( USA )

) Molnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ( USA )

) Sekisui Plastics Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Hydrogels

Rise in Incidence of Chronic Diseases and High Treatment Costs Drive Demand for Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing

Global Prevalence of Wounds

Personal Care Product: An Evolving Niche Market

Consumer Adoption of Hydrogel Contact Lenses Augurs Well for Market Growth

Hydrogels Evolve as Emerging Alternative for Food Packaging

Agriculture Sector Depicts Strong Growth Potential

Global Water Utilization: Percentage Share Breakdown for Agricultural Practices, Industrial Processes, and Domestic Usage

Rising Concerns over Polluting Water Resources: An Opportunity for Hydrogels Market

Need for Wastewater Treatment Presents Opportunity for Hydrogels

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Positive Impact on Hydrogels

Growth in Biomedical Applications of Hydrogels

Hydrogels for Cartilage Regeneration

Growing Need for Targeted Controlled Drug Delivery (TCDD) Drives Importance of Hydrogels

Hydrogel Nanoparticles: The New Hydrogels for Drug Delivery

Evaporative Cooling Hydrogel Packaging: Increasing Storage Stability of Pharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Baby Hygiene Products Spells Steady Growth Opportunities for Hydrogels

Increased Demand for Feminine Hygiene Products

Aging Population and the Associated Complications Drive the Demand for Hydrogel

Rise in Demand for Novel Hydrogel Dressings for Wound Healing Propels Innovations

Hydrogel

Types of Hydrogel

Natural Hydrogels

Select Natural Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Synthetic Hydrogels

Select Synthetic Hydrogels: Advantages and Disadvantages

Hybrid Hydrogels

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 59

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjs840

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

