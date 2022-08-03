Global Hydrogen Compressor Markets Report 2022-2027: Focus on Reciprocating Piston Compressors, Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressors, & Hydride Compressors

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology (Single-stage, and Multistage), By Specification (Oil-based, and Oil-free), By Product Type, By End-user, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen compressor market is expected to witness a growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the ongoing construction of hydrogen infrastructure pipelines and the rise in hydrogen consumption from the end-user industries are driving the demand for the global hydrogen compressor market.

Also, the surge in demand for oil-based compressors due to their ability to offer several advantages over oil-free compressors, including their higher efficiency, is expected to influence the market demand positively. The risk of early wear and tear of hydrogen compressor components and high maintenance and purchasing costs of hydrogen compressors may hinder the market growth in the coming years.



The global hydrogen compressor market is segmented into technology, specification, product type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027.

Government policies to promote the adoption of environment-friendly energy sources are primarily driving the market demand in the region. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to growing awareness about the adverse effect of carbon emissions on the environment is expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.



