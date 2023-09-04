Global Hydrogen Detection Industry Report 2023: A $410 Million market by 2028 from $240 Million in 2023 with Teledyne, Honeywell, Figaro Engineering, H2Scan, NevadaNano, Membrapor, & Makel Dominating

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Detection Market by Technology (Electrochemical, Catalytic, MOS, Thermal Conductivity, MEMS), Implementation (Fixed, Portable), Detection Range (0-1000 ppm, 0-5000 ppm, 0-20000 ppm, >0-20000 ppm), Application, Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen detection market is set on a growth trajectory, with a projected value of USD 410 million by 2028, showcasing a compelling CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028.

This comprehensive market analysis entails an in-depth segmentation based on technology type, implementation type, detection range, application, and region. The report provides a holistic perspective, encompassing quantitative and qualitative aspects, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that shape the market landscape.

Hydrogen detection equipment serves vital roles across multiple sectors, including oil & gas, automotive and transportation, and power & energy. The pervasive utilization of hydrogen gas in industries such as semiconductors, refining, and renewable energy has notably fueled market expansion. This growth surge has consequently bolstered the demand for gas detection equipment, addressing safety and operational needs.

Furthermore, hydrogen's versatile applications span automotive and transportation, oil & gas refining, energy storage, power generation, coolant utilization, and chemical production, notably in ammonia (NH3) manufacturing. The intriguing attribute of hydrogen gas lies in its non-toxic and inert nature upon inhalation. However, at high concentrations, it can pose a risk by displacing oxygen, leading to asphyxiation concerns.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing escalating demand across sectors like automotive & transportation and energy & power. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are pivotal drivers of the hydrogen detection market's growth in this region. Their status as developing economies combined with substantial investments in hydrogen infrastructure advancements contribute to the market's upward trajectory.

Moreover, the market for portable hydrogen detectors is poised to experience rapid expansion, primarily due to their versatile applications, including leak detection and fieldwork. Unique opportunities exist for these detectors, particularly in specific domains like hydrogen fueling stations, catering to evolving safety and environmental needs.

Portable hydrogen detectors play a crucial role in fieldwork and emergency response scenarios. Their compact, portable design enhances convenience in remote locations or when access to a fixed detector is limited. These detectors are valuable tools for conducting spot checks of hydrogen levels, detecting leaks, and ensuring safe working environments.

In this dynamic market landscape, notable players including Teledyne Technologies, Honeywell International, Figaro Engineering, H2Scan Corporation, NevadaNano, Hydrogen Sense Technology, Membrapor, Makel Engineering, and others significantly contribute to shaping the hydrogen detection market's trajectory. Their strategic initiatives drive innovation and technological advancements, fostering safety and operational efficiency across industries.

Company Profiles

  • Aeroqual
  • Alphasense
  • Bosch Sensortec
  • Eagle Eye Power Solutions
  • Figaro Engineering
  • Honeywell International
  • Hydrogen Sense Technology
  • International Gas Detectors
  • Makel Engineering
  • Membrapor
  • Neohysens
  • Nissha FIS
  • RC Systems Inc.
  • SGX Sensortec
  • Siemens
  • Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1. Study Objectives
1.2. Market Definition & Scope
1.3. Inclusion and Exclusion
1.4. Study Scope

2 Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Market Size Estimation
2.3. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4. Research Assumption
2.5. Recession Impact
2.6. Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1.Drivers
5.2.2.Restraints
5.2.3.Opportunities
5.2.4.Challenges
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Ecosystem Analysis
5.5. Pricing Analysis
5.6. Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business
5.7. Technology Analysis
5.8. Porter Five Force Analysis
5.9. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.10. Case Study Analysis
5.11. Trade Analysis
5.12. Patent Analysis
5.13. Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14. Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Impact of Different Technologies on Hydrogen Detection Market (Qualitative)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Different Sensor Technologies in Hydrogen Detection
6.3. Recent Trends in Hydrogen Detection Market
6.3.1. Digitalization of Industrial Processes (Industry 4.0)
6.3.2. Impact of IoT & AI on Hydrogen Detection Process
6.3.3. Miniaturization
6.3.4. Wireless Connectivity
6.3.5. Smart Sensors
6.3.6. Nanotechnology

7 Key Trends in Hydrogen Detection Market (Qualitative)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Key Trends for Hydrogen Detection
7.2.1. Industrial Processes and Manufacturing (Safety & Control)
7.2.2. Laboratory Research
7.2.3. Gas Production & Storage
7.2.3.1. Pipeline Monitoring
7.2.3.2. Leak Detection

8 Hydrogen Detection Market, by Implementation
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fixed
8.3. Portable

9 Hydrogen Detection Market, by Technology Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electrochemical
9.3. Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor
9.4. Catalytic
9.5. Thermal Conductivity
9.6. Mems

10 Hydrogen Detection Market, by Detection Range
10.1. Introduction
10.2. 0-1000 ppm
10.3. 0-2000 ppm
10.4. 0-5000 ppm
10.5. 0-40,000 ppm

11 Hydrogen Detection Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Oil & Gas
11.3. Automotive & Transportation
11.4. Chemicals
11.5. Power & Energy
11.6. Metals & Mining
11.7. Others

12 Hydrogen Detection Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. Recession Impact
12.2.2. US
12.2.3. Canada
12.2.4. Mexico
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Recession Impact
12.3.2. UK
12.3.3. Germany
12.3.4. France
12.3.5. Rest of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. Recession Impact
12.4.2. China
12.4.3. Japan
12.4.4. India
12.4.5. South Korea
12.4.6. Rest of APAC
12.5. RoW
12.5.1. Recession Impact
12.5.2. Middle East & Africa
12.5.3. South America

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2022
13.4.1. Star
13.4.2. Emerging Leaders
13.4.3. Pervasive
13.4.4. Participants
13.5. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Quadrant, 2022
13.5.1. Progressive
13.5.2. Responsive
13.5.3. Dynamic
13.5.4. Starting Blocks
13.6. Hydrogen Detection Market: Company Footprint
13.7. Competitive Benchmarking
13.8. Competitive Scenarios and Trends

