Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Insights & Forecast Report 2023-2027: Methanol Production Capacity Soars, Influencing the Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Alkaline, PEM & Solid Oxide): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen electrolyzer market is on a growth trajectory, poised to reach a substantial valuation of US$466.43 million by 2027. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

In 2022, North America took the lead in the global market, driven by the increased utilization of hydrogen. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily slowed down the global market due to delays in the adoption of green hydrogen and the postponement of pipeline electrolysis projects.

Several factors contributed to market growth, including the rising global carbon emissions, increased production of low-carbon hydrogen, expanding ammonia production, growing demand for margarine, increased menthol production capacity, and a surge in the demand for semiconductors.

Challenges on the horizon include the absence of efficient hydrogen storage facilities and potential health effects associated with hydrogen. Nevertheless, the market is expected to witness notable trends, including the rise of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, decreasing production costs of green hydrogen, and a growing number of electrolyzer projects.

The global hydrogen electrolyzer market holds promise, driven by the increasing demand for clean and green hydrogen. Leading manufacturing players are actively pursuing acquisitions and mergers, bolstering their presence in the industry. Furthermore, the escalating demand for electricity across heating, transportation, and industrial sectors presents opportunities for expanding the global market.

For a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape, the report offers insights into the competitive scenario, including detailed company profiles of key players such as Siemens AG, ITM Power, NEL ASA, FuelCell Energy, Air Liquide, and Plug Power.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Major Types of Electrolyzer Technology

1.3 Comparison of PEM and Alkaline Electrolysis Technologies

1.4 Opportunities for Electrolysis

1.5 A Clean Hydrogen Economy

2. COVID-19

2.1 Use of Hydrogen Peroxide

2.2 Impact on Chemical Industry

2.3 Delay in the Adoption of Clean Hydrogen

3. Global Market

3.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.2 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value by Product Type

3.3.1 Global Alkaline Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Alkaline Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Regions

4. Regional Market

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East & Africa

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Carbon Emissions

5.1.2 Increasing Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen

5.1.3 Increasing Production of Ammonia

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Margarine

5.1.5 Increasing Production Capacity of Methanol

5.1.6 Increase in Demand for Semiconductor

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

5.2.2 Upsurge in Electrolysis Capacity

5.2.3 Decline in Green Hydrogen Production Cost

5.2.4 Increasing Number of Hydrogen Electrolyzer Projects

5.2.5 Growth in Hydrogen Demand

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Lack of Potent Hydrogen Storage Facilities

5.3.2 Health Effects of Hydrogen

6. Company Profiles

6.1.1 Business Overview

