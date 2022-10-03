Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Commercialization of Power-To-Gas Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by State (Gas, Liquid, Solid), Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), Application (Stationary Power, Transportation), End User (Electric Utilities, Industrial, Commercial), Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to reach USD 119.2 Billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 13.8 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 54.0% during the forecast period.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the role of hydrogen energy storages playing in carbon emission reduction and Increase in fuel cell based electric vehicles and hydrogen storage infrastructure are driving the hydrogen energy storage market.

Gas: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by state

Hydrogen as a gas is colorless, highly flammable, and the lightest of all other elements. It is used in the production of synthetic ammonia and methanol, in petroleum refining, in the hydrogenation of organic materials, and in rocket fuels. Hydrogen has the highest energy per mass of any fuel. However, its low ambient temperature density results in a low energy per unit volume, therefore requiring the development of advanced storage methods, which have a potential for higher energy density.

Compression: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by technology

Compression segment of hydrogen energy storage market will be the fastest growing segment during forecast period. Compression segment majorly caters end users like industrial sectors. Compression is easy and cost-efficient hydrogen storage via compression technology is likely to generate its demand in the hydrogen energy storage market.

Transportation: The fastest growing segment of hydrogen energy storage market, by application

Transportation segment of hydrogen energy storage market will be the fastest growing segment during forecast period. Fuel cell vehicle applications include the use of fuel cells in forklift trucks and other goods handling vehicles, such as airport baggage trucks, light duty vehicles (LDVs), such as cars and vans, buses and trucks, trains and trams, ferries, and smaller boats. Focusing on decarbonizing transportation sector will drive market growth.

Europe: The fastest-growing region in the hydrogen energy storage market

The Europe region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the Europe hydrogen energy storage market is expected to be driven by Increase in fuel cell based electric vehicles and hydrogen storage infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, by Region

4.3 Europe Market, by End-user and Country

4.4 Market, by State

4.5 Market, by Application

4.6 Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Hydrogen in Industrial Sector

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Hydrogen in Stationary and Mobile Power Applications

5.2.1.3 Development of Hydrogen Infrastructure Across Various Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Costs Associated with Hydrogen Energy Storage

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Commercialization of Power-To-Gas Technologies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Hydrogen as Vehicle Fuel

5.2.3.3 Rising Government Initiatives to Support Development of Hydrogen Economy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Investments in Battery Storage Technologies

5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Related to Production of Energy from Hydrogen

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Market

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.5.1 Indicative Pricing Analysis

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2022-2023

5.10 Market Map

5.11 Innovations & Patent Registration

5.12 Case Study Analysis

5.12.1 with Renewable Hydrogen Technology, the Electric Hydrogen Partnership Hopes to Repeat Its Success

5.13 Tariffs and Regulatory Framework

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, by State

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas

6.2.1 Storing Hydrogen in Gas Form is Cost Efficient

6.3 Liquid

6.3.1 Liquid Hydrogen Has High Energy Density and Wide Industrial Applications

6.4 Solid

6.4.1 Large Quantities of Hydrogen Can be Stored in Smaller Volumes in Solid Form

7 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compression

7.2.1 Compression is Easy and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Technology

7.3 Liquefaction

7.3.1 Higher Volumetric Storage and Fewer Evaporation Losses to Foster Demand for Liquefaction

7.4 Material Based

7.4.1 Higher Hydrogen Storage Capacity and Greater Reliability of Material-Based Hydrogen Storage Technology are Likely to Drive Its Demand

7.4.2 Metal Hydrides

7.4.2.1 Metal Hydrides Facilitate On-Site Storage of Hydrogen for Extended Period of Time

7.4.3 Carbon Absorption

7.4.3.1 High Interaction Force Between Carbon Atom and Hydrogen Molecule Provides Effective Hydrogen Energy Storage

8 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stationary Power

8.2.1 Adoption of Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Back-Up Power Generation During Grid Outages to Boost Market Growth

8.3 Transportation

8.3.1 Focus on Decarbonizing Transportation Sector to Drive Market Growth

9 Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electric Utilities

9.2.1 Growing Renewable Power Generation to Drive Demand for Hydrogen Energy Storage Systems

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Rising Applications of Hydrogen in Chemicals Industry to Foster Demand for Hydrogen Storage Systems

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Use of Hydrogen for Commercial Space Heating to Drive Commercial Segment

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

11.3 Market Evaluation Framework

11.4 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.5 Recent Developments

11.5.1 Deals

11.5.2 Others

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.6.1 Star

11.6.2 Emerging Leader

11.6.3 Pervasive

11.6.4 Participant

11.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

11.7.1 Progressive Company

11.7.2 Responsive Company

11.7.3 Dynamic Company

11.7.4 Starting Block

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Siemens Energy

12.1.2 Linde plc

12.1.3 Engie

12.1.4 Air Liquide

12.1.5 Air Products Inc.

12.1.6 Chart Industries

12.1.7 Nel Asa

12.1.8 Hexagon Purus

12.1.9 Fuelcell Energy Inc.

12.1.10 Itm Power

12.1.11 Hydrogenious Lohc Technologies

12.1.11.1 Business and Financial Overview

12.1.12 Genh2

12.1.13 Hygear

12.1.14 Hps Home Power Solutions GmbH

12.1.15 Hydrogen in Motion

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Pragma Industries

12.2.2 Inox India Pvt Ltd

12.2.3 Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen

12.2.4 Plug Power

12.2.5 Mcphy Energy S.A.

13 Appendix

