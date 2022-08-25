Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market to Surpass $21.6 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), by Physical State (Solid, Liquid, Gas), by Application, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen energy storage market size is expected to reach USD 21.66 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The supportive developments and policy support from countries around the world will boost the growth of the market in the near future.



Over the forecast period, growing applications of fuel cell technologies such as transportation, portable electricity, and stationary power are expected to bolster the expanding need for hydrogen energy storage. Through renewable-powered electrolysis, an excess amount of wasted renewable energy is used to produce green hydrogen. Forward integration is used by market actors in numerous countries when selling hydrogen produced on-site from renewable sources to major industrial users.



The increased deployment of hydrogen energy storage in the utility, commercial, and residential sectors is driving the industry. The sector is predicted to grow due to high industrial demand for hydrogen in metal treatment, petroleum refining, and food processing. Potential opportunity for the market lies in increasing the commercialization of power-to-gas technology. In this technology, hydrogen can be converted back to electricity and used for powering the electric grid during peak hours.



Industry participants are entering into partnerships with the research organizations in order to construct full-scale hydrogen energy storage projects. For instance, U.S. utility provider Xcel Energy partnered with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to construct a 110 kW capacity project that would utilize surplus wind energy to produce hydrogen through electrolysis and store it for later use. COVID-19 affected the growth of the market for hydrogen energy storage owing to factors such as reducing operational costs by end users, coupled with disruption in spare parts availability due to delays in manufacturing and logistics issues.



Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report Highlights

The compression technology segment accounted for a dominant revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021.

The solid physical state segment held the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021. The storage of hydrogen in solid form, i.e., stored in another material, is one of the emerging areas in the market.

The market is competitive with key participants involved in R&D and constant innovations by vendors, which has become one of the most important factors for companies to perform in this industry.

Supporting factors in the form of policies, plans, and regulations from various governments have boosted the growth of the market globally. This is expected to boost innovation in the field of hydrogen generation and storage technologies in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Physical State Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Linde plc

Air Products Inc.

Itm Power

Cummins

Iwatani Corporation

Nel Asa

Steelhead Composites Inc.

Air Liquide

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology Bv

Engie

Chart Industries

Hygear

Plugpower Inc.

Gkn Sinter Metals Engineering Gmbh

