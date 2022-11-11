Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market Report 2022: Featuring Kawasaki, Siemens, Ballard Power Systems, Hyundai, Hitachi & More

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market By Application, By Technology, By Component, By Rail type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A hydrogen train is one that uses hydrogen as a fuel, either within a hydrogen internal combustion engine or through a reaction with oxygen within a hydrogen fuel cell. This train emits very less environmentally harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide during operation unlike diesel-powered trains.

Fuel cell technology advancements have improved viability of hydrogen-powered vehicles, with the weight of fuel cells reducing and efficiencies improving. Fuel cells convert chemical energy within hydrogen into electricity, also creating water and heat. This is the inverse of electrolysis process that can be used to create hydrogen fuel. The electricity produced by these hydrogen fuel cells is fed into a motor to power the train. Unlike natural gas or diesel fuel, hydrogen produced by electrolysis produces zero emissions while hydrogen produced by steam methane reforming still produces emissions 45% lower than diesel trains.



The hydrogen fuel cell train market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, component, rail type, and region. By application, the market is divided into passenger train, freight train, and others. By technology, it is segmented into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. By component, it is divided into hydrogen fuel cell pack, batteries, electric traction motors, and others. By rail type, it is divided into passenger rail, commuter rail, light rail, trams, freight, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



Growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights key areas of investments. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights competitive landscape of key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hydrogen fuel cell train market analysis from 2025 to 2035 to identify the prevailing hydrogen fuel cell train market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hydrogen fuel cell train market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hydrogen fuel cell train market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Others

By Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

Others

By Component

Hydrogen fuel cell Pack

Batteries

Electric traction motors

Others

By Rail type

Passenger Rail

Commuter Rail

Light Rail

Trams

Freight

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Netherlands

U.K.

Poland

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Asean

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRAIN MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 5: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRAIN MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 6: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRAIN MARKET, BY COMPONENT



CHAPTER 7: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRAIN MARKET, BY RAIL TYPE



CHAPTER 8: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRAIN MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Alstom

Ballard Power Systems

BNSF

CAF Group

CRRC Corporation Limited

Engie

Hitachi

Hyundai Corporation

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Pesa

Progress Rail

Siemens Mobility

Stadler

Talgo

Toyota

Wabtec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugob9v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets