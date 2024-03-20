Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains Industry Report 2024: Fuel Cell Train Deployments Underway in Over 30 Countries

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trains, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights the significance of transition of trains and locomotives to the use of hydrogen as a fuel. The study provides market forecasts and revenue projections for the major world regions through 2038. The study discusses locomotive-maker strategies and provides their in-depth profiles. This is one of the most comprehensive and timely studies on hydrogen fuel cell locomotives.

The sales of hydrogen fuel cell trains will generate a cumulative revenue of $653.6 billion over the next 15 years. During this period, the unit sales of these trains, also known as hydrails, will grow at a CAGR of over 100 percent.

A locomotive's normal lifespan is 30 years, but with proper maintenance, it can exceed 40 years. This means that when investing in a locomotive, one has to carefully weigh the pros and cons. The train vendor currently spearheading the market is Alstom, but several other train manufacturers are making waves in the market. The market will dramatically expand as more players enter the market.

Over 30 countries are in various stages of deploying fuel cell trains, most of them in Europe. But over the next 15 years, Asia-Pacific will overtake Europe in both terms of unit sales and revenue. Because of its high energy density by weight, hydrogen is ideally suited for heavy-duty trains. Currently, battery-electric trains are less expensive than hydrails. But for heavy-duty applications, hydrogen is a much better solution than batteries because batteries are poor energy storage devices.

Competitive Landscape

Train Manufacturers

Alstom

CRRC Corporation Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

Other Key Manufacturers

CAF

Engie

Hyundai Corporation

JR Central

Progress Rail

Stadler Rail AG

Talgo

The PESA Group

Wabtec Corporation

Locomotive Operators

Deutsche Bahn

East Japan Railway Company

BNSF Railway Company

Fuel Cell Manufacturers

Ballard Power Systems

Cummins, Inc.

Other Key Players

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Toyota Motor Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary and Scope

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Abbreviations & Acronym

1.4 Major Currencies

2.0 Overview

2.1 Overview

2.2 Trains & Locomotives

2.3 Single-Unit vs. Multi-Unit Trains

2.4 Passenger & Freight Trains

2.4.1 Power and Speed

2.4.2 Lifespan

2.4.3 Cargo Sensitivity

2.4.4 Powering and Moving

2.4.5 Size and Weight

2.4.6 Transportation Demand

2.5 Trains as Mode of Transportation

3.0 Locomotives

3.1 Technology & Characteristics

3.2 Locomotive Types

3.2.1 Diesel Locomotives

3.2.2 Diesel-Electric Locomotives

3.2.3 Electric Locomotives

4.0 Hydrogen Economy Transition

4.1 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

4.2 Combating Greenhouse Gases

4.2.1 Transportation Emissions

4.2.2 Paris Climate Agreement

4.2.3 Efforts at Country-Level

4.3 Hydrogen's Challenges

4.3.1 Need for Proper Storage

4.3.2 Safety Considerations

4.3.3 Other Issues

5.0 Hydrails & Competing Technologies

5.1 Overview

5.2 How Fuel Cell Locomotives Work

5.3 Hydrogen Infrastructure for Trains

5.4 Hydrails & Battery-Electric Trains

5.5 Battery Technology Challenges

6.0 Attributes of Hydrails

6.1 Hydrails Performance

6.2 Hydrails' Energy Efficiency

6.3 Operational Characteristics

6.3.1 TCO & Maintenance

6.3.2 Range

6.3.3 Refueling/Charging Times

6.3.4 Use in Remote Areas

6.3.5 Networkwide Disruption Risk Level

6.3.6 Ease of Deployment

7.0 Cost Considerations

7.1 Locomotive Pricing

7.2 Pricing of Railcars

8.0 Hydrails' Environmental Impact and Deployments

8.1 Environmental Impact

8.2 Deployments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcb9fa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets