Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Analysis Report 2023 - 2032: Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells Dominate the Market, Propelled by Electricity Generation Efficiency

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology , By Vehicle Type , By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) market size is expected to reach USD 62.88 billion by 2032

The rise in environmental concerns, the expansion of government programs to build infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cells, the large initial investment in infrastructure, technical improvement, and future potential all influence the growth of the worldwide market.

These variables will impact the demand for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles during the projection period. In addition, the US GHG emissions and fuel economy requirements for North America's heavy- and medium-duty vehicles were developed in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

In hydrogen fuel cell automobiles, the onboard electric motor is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. An electricity-producing hydrogen fuel cell is powered by hydrogen. Vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells have a significant potential to cut transportation-related emissions. Unlike diesel-powered and gasoline-powered cars, this one doesn't emit greenhouse gases (GHG) when in motion.

Increased research and development (R&D) efforts for hydrogen fuel cell technology have resulted in more collaborations and partnerships for HFCV market adoption. The European Union's Trans-European Transportation Network (TEN-T), which is expected to develop national implementation plans for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen refueling stations in various European countries like Belgium, Finland, and Poland, is one of the key agreements in the HFCV market.

Additionally, HFCV joint ventures and technology advancements provide a significant market development opportunity.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV) Market Report Highlights

The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment will contribute the largest market share because the proton exchange membrane is used hydrogen gas and oxygen fuel to generate electricity and heat.

Passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to awareness of innovations in the automotive industry. The public emphasis on new innovative additions to their product will propel this segment's growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the projected period because many countries announced funding plans for hydrogen fueling stations in US and Asia Pacific regions will propel the high demand and will grow the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in environmental concern

Rising investments for R&D activities

Restraints and Challenges

High initial investment in infrastructure

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV) Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

The Hyundai Motor Company

Toyota Motor Sales

USA Inc.

Inc. Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)

BMW

General Motors Company

Groupe Renault

Mazda Motor Corporation

Hydrogenics

Kia Motor Corporation

Tata Motors Limited.

Scope of the Report

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV), Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Alkaline Fuel cell

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV), Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle (HFCV), Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2m6x1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets