Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market Analysis Report 2023-2029: Top Takeaways, Hydrogen as a Fuel, Rollout of FCVs, Hydrogen Station Deployments, Funding Requirements, & Customer Experience

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a comprehensive research study on the rapidly evolving market for hydrogen fueling stations globally. The focus of the study is hydrogen stations being built to support vehicular transportation encompassing cars, SUVs, minivans, buses, and trucks, in addition to forklifts, trains, and maritime vessels.

By year-end 2022, over 1.000 public hydrogen stations were deployed globally, representing a significant increase over 2021. These deployments represent the highest number of station deployments in a single year.

The study analyzes major industry trends and discusses vendor strategies in building the infrastructure needed to drive the hydrogen FCV market. The study provides forecasts for hydrogen station deployments and vendor revenues. It contains detailed data for each region, and for some of the major countries in each region.

The deployments of hydrogen stations have picked up in several countries, particularly in APAC and Europe. In 2022, the highest number of new hydrogen stations were deployed in China, followed by Japan and South Korea. In Europe, France led the new deployments.

With 2022 as the base year, this study provides 15-year forecasts through the year 2037. During the forecast period, the deployments of hydrogen stations will grow as a function of their declining costs and the uptake of hydrogen FCVs.

The capabilities of hydrogen stations are being enhanced, such as higher fueling pressures, increased fueling capacity, and expanded hydrogen storage. There is a push to supply these stations with "green" hydrogen, i.e., hydrogen produced from clean energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines. This trend is in line with the global drive for green energy completely free of carbon as the source of fuel.

The publisher projects that by 2030, the hydrogen industry in many countries will become sufficiently self-reliant and independent so as not to need any intervention from governmental organizations for financial sustenance.

South Korea, Austria, and Denmark are the first countries where enough hydrogen stations were deployed to allow an FCV to travel across the country. In the U.S., hydrogen station deployments in California allow an FCV to travel across the state and be supported by a hydrogen fueling network.

In addition to hydrogen stations for passenger vehicles, hydrogen stations for heavy-duty transportation are increasingly being deployed. These include stations for buses, trucks, and forklifts. Hydrogen fueling for trains and maritime vessels, and hydrogen stations for aircraft are in the offing.

In this study, hydrogen stations are classified as retail, non-retail, and private.

Retail stations: These are designed for light-duty passenger non-commercial vehicles and bicycles.

Non-retail stations: These are designed for commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks, forklifts, locomotives, and maritime vessels.

Private stations: These stations are being used by companies and organizations for their internal needs. They include stations are being used for trials and R&D.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Summary and Scope

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Acronyms

2.0 Major Industry Trends

2.1 Market Factors

2.1.1 Market Ramp-Up

2.1.2 Deployments

2.1.3 Hydrogen Station Pricing

2.1.4 Future Projections

3.0 APAC H2 Stations

3.1 Deployments Overview

4.0 European H2 Stations

4.1 Deployments Overview

4.2 Organizations

4.2.1 H2Benelux

4.2.2 HIT Project

4.2.3 HyFIVE

4.2.4 COHRS

4.2.5 H2ME

4.2.6 Hydrogen Europe

4.2.7 Eas-HyMob Project

4.2.8 H2 Nodes Initiative

4.2.9 High V.LO-City Project

4.2.10 Zero Regio Project

4.2.11 H2PiyR

5.0 Nordic Region

5.1 Deployments Overview

5.2 Organizations

5.2.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership

5.2.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor

5.2.3 The STRING initiative

6.0 Middle East & Africa

6.1 Deployments Overview

7.0 The Americas

7.1 Federal Policies and Initiatives

7.2 Hydrogen Stations Deployments

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Hydrogen Highway Initiative

7.2.3 Nikola's Plans

8.0 Market Size & Forecasts

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments

8.2.1 Global Deployments

8.3 Hydrogen Station Revenue

9.0 Concluding Analysis

9.1 Top Takeaways

9.2 Hydrogen as a Fuel

9.3 Rollout of FCVs

9.4 Hydrogen Station Deployments

9.5 Funding Requirements

9.6 Customer Experience

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

COHRS

Eas-HyMob Project

H2 Nodes Initiative

H2Benelux

H2ME

H2PiyR

High V.LO-City Project

HIT Project

Hydrogen Europe

HyFIVE

Zero Regio Project

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c24oji

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets