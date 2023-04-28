Global Hydrogen Market Outlook Report 2023: 29 National Hydrogen Strategies, 39 Hydrogen Valleys and Company Profiles

Apr 28, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market Outlook Report - Analysis of Hydrogen Value Chain, National Hydrogen Strategies, Large-scale Hydrogen Valleys, and Top Manufacturers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
29 National Hydrogen Strategies, 39 Hydrogen Valleys and 10 company profiles each of electrolyzer, compressor and fuel cell manufacturers have been highlighted in the report along with a detailed analysis of the entire value chain of hydrogen from hydrogen production to its end-use.
The Hydrogen Market Overview section performs an analysis of the entire value chain of hydrogen starting with production to its end-use. It focuses on green and blue hydrogen that are produced through electrolysis and fossil fuels with carbon, capture and storage (CCS) respectively. Initially, a detailed description and comparative analysis of different electrolyzer types for the production of green hydrogen is provided.
These include Alkaline, Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM), Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) and Solid Oxide Electrolyzers (SOE). Moreover, current and planned electrolyzer manufacturing capacities across the world have been highlighted. The report further performs a comparative analysis of existing and emerging hydrogen storage technologies.
Furthermore, it provides an overview and cost comparison for potential carriers for transporting hydrogen. In terms of end-consumption, the report covers hydrogen usage in the refining, ammonia, steel, petrochemical, heating and power generation industries along with road transport, maritime, rail and aviation sectors.
The report further goes on to provide a hydrogen demand forecast over the next 30 years based on three different scenarios with varying global temperature considerations. Moreover, it also provides insights related to the geographical significance of hydrogen.
The National Hydrogen Strategies section provides in-depth information on the national hydrogen strategies published by 29 countries. It brings forth the country's vision for a hydrogen market while mentioning the targeted hydrogen type and sectors, the defined goals, pillars of action, publishing authority, year released and time-bound targets for hydrogen production and utilization.
Moreover, it also performs a country-specific analysis on the hydrogen market providing insights on how the market is expected to progress moving forward. The report also covers some of the hydrogen strategies that are currently under preparation.
The Hydrogen Valleys section provides a detailed description of 39 hydrogen valleys across the globe. Regional overviews of hydrogen valleys are given along with a detailed description of the characteristics of each valley which include the amount of hydrogen to be produced per day, the lead developer, the amount of investment made, value chain coverage, targeted industries and applications, project timelines and the current status of the valley. Currently, Europe is emerging as a leader in Hydrogen Valleys with 25 valleys located in the European continent.
The Company Profiles section of the report gives detailed information on leading companies in the hydrogen value chain. The hydrogen economy is gaining momentum all around the globe and with this not only the existing players are expanding their footprint in the hydrogen value chain but also new players are entering the market, therefore, it is imperative to understand the capabilities of the companies in the hydrogen value chain.
The three major equipment that constitute the hydrogen value chain are electrolyzers, compressors and fuel cell. Hence, in this section detailed information on the capabilities and the products of the 10 leading companies each of electrolyzer, compressor and fuel cell manufacturers involved in the hydrogen value chain is presented.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Properties of Hydrogen
- Why Now?
2. Value Chain Analysis
- Production
- Types of Hydrogen
- The Different Colors of Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Production Process
- Hydrogen Production Technologies
- Blue Hydrogen: A Scam or Savior?
- Green Hydrogen Production Through Electrolysis
- Comparative Analysis of Electrolyzer Technologies
- Key Global Electrolyzer Manufacturing Sites
- Storage
- Established Technologies for Hydrogen Storage
- Emerging Technologies for Hydrogen Storage
- Transportation
- Overview of Hydrogen Transportation Methods
- Comparison of Potential Hydrogen Carriers
- Cost Comparison of Potential Hydrogen Carriers
- End-Use Consumption
- Hydrogen in Refining Operations
- Hydrogen Production and Consumption in Refining Operations
- Hydrogen Process Flow Chart in Refining Operations
- Hydrogen Compressors in Refining Operations
- Hydrogen in Ammonia Production
- Ammonia Production through Haber-Bosch Process
- Hydrogen in Steel Making
- Steel Making through Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Method
- Outotec - Reduced Direct Iron Process
- Midrex H2 Direct Reduced Iron Process
- Hydrogen in Petrochemical Industry
- Hydrogen in Buildings
- Hydrogen in Power Sector
- Hydrogen in Mobility (Road Transport)
- Comparative Analysis of of BEVs and Hydrogen FCEVs
- Constraints and Advantages of FCEVs as compared to BEVs
- Hydrogen in Aviation
- Hydrogen in Rail
- Hydrogen in Maritime
3. Hydrogen Demand Forecast: An Overview of Next 30 Years
- Global Hydrogen Demand Driving Factors
- Global Hydrogen Demand Outlook-2021
- Key Inhibitors and Accelerators to the Hydrogen Market
- Global Hydrogen Demand Forecast
- High Case Scenario
- Base Case Scenario
- Low Case Scenario
- Analysis of Hydrogen Demand Over Next 30 Years
4. Geographical Significance of Hydrogen
- Hydrogen Potential Across the World
- Global Overview of National Hydrogen Strategies
- Hydrogen Valleys Across the Globe
- Key Players Across the Globe
5. National Hydrogen Strategies
- Americas
- Regional Overview
- Country-Specific Overview
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Uruguay
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Regional Overview
- Country-Specific Overview
- Australia
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Europe
- Regional Overview
- European Union
- Country-Specific Overview
- Austria
- Belgium
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Hungary
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Russia
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
- Regional Overview
- Country-Specific Overview
- Morocco
- South Africa
- Strategies Under Preparation
- China
- New Zealand
- USA
6. Large-Scale Hydrogen Valleys
- Americas
- Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys
- Hydrogen Valleys by Application
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys
- Hydrogen Valleys by Application
- Europe
- Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys
- Hydrogen Valleys by Application
- Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
- Detailed Overview of Hydrogen Valleys
- Hydrogen Valleys by Application
7. Company Profiles
- Electrolyzer Manufacturers
- Enapter
- NEL Hydrogen
- ITM Power
- Plug Power
- Sunfire
- McPhy
- Elogen
- Green Hydrogen Systems
- Ohmium
- Thyssenkrupp
- Compressor Manufacturers
- PDC Machines
- Sundyne
- NASH
- Baker Hughes
- Burckhardt Compression
- Linde
- Neuman & Esser (NEA) Group
- Howden
- Ariel Corporation
- MAN Energy Solutions
- Fuel Cell Manufacturers
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bloom Energy
- GenCell
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
- Bosch
- Panasonic
- Loop Energy
- AFC Energy
- Advent Technologies
- FuelCell Energy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6ojcd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article