Global Hydrogen Market Report 2023-2027 - Rising Consumption of Agricultural Fertilizer, Escalating Demand in Metallurgical Industries and Upswing in Margarine Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market (by Production Process, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen market is projected to reach a value of US$206.65 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing consumption of agricultural fertilizers, rising demand in metallurgical industries, growing concerns about carbon emissions worldwide, surging demand for electricity generation, and an upswing in margarine demand. However, challenges such as the high cost of hydrogen production and transportation, storage issues, and potential health effects of hydrogen are expected to impact market growth.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis

The global hydrogen market is segmented based on production process and application. Production process categories include natural gas steam reforming, coal gasification, oil partial oxidation, and water electrolysis. Applications of hydrogen encompass ammonia production, petroleum refinery, methanol production, transportation, power generation, and others.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by increasing consumption of agricultural fertilizers due to a growing population, rising petrochemical complexes and refineries in the region, expansion in the pharmaceutical industry, and investments by the Chinese aerospace industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Properties of Hydrogen

Major Types of Hydrogen

Sources of Hydrogen

Storage of Hydrogen

Production Process of Hydrogen

Application of Hydrogen

Impact of COVID-19

Decline in Electricity Demand

Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry

Reduction in Semiconductor Market Revenue

Global Market Analysis

Global Hydrogen Market by Value

Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process

Global Hydrogen Market by Application

Global Hydrogen Market by Region

Regional Market Analysis

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

& Central & South America

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Consumption of Agricultural Fertilizer



Escalating Demand in Metallurgical Industries



Mounting Concerns Regarding Carbon Emissions Worldwide



Surging Demand for Electricity Generation



Upswing in Margarine Demand



Expanding Production Capacity of Methanol



Increasing Demand from Electronic Applications

Key Trends & Developments

Expanding Demand from Oil Refineries



Rapid Expansion of Aerospace Industry



Surging Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles



Upsurge in Pharmaceutical Industry



Growing Demand for Hydrochloric Acid



Increasing Hydrogen Demand

Challenges

High Cost of Hydrogen Production & Transportation



Storage of Hydrogen



Health Effects of Hydrogen

Company Profiles

Linde PLC

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Messer Group GmbH

Nel ASA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $163.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $206.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1 % Regions Covered Global

