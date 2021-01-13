Global Hydrogen Markets 2020-2024 - Focus on Grey Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen, and Green Hydrogen

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a regional analysis of the hydrogen market, including the following regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the hydrogen market.

On the basis of color, hydrogen can be categorized into four different groups. These are as follows: Grey Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Brown Hydrogen, and Green Hydrogen. There are mainly three methods of hydrogen production, which are Steam Methane Reforming (SMR), Coal Gasification, and Electrolysis.

Hydrogen can be used in various applications, including road transport, maritime and air transport, buildings, power generation and storage, chemicals, oil refineries and biofuels, iron and steel, and electricity storage. The hydrogen market can be segmented on the basis of technology and application.

The global hydrogen market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The hydrogen market is expected to increase due to escalating demand from steel industry, rise in aviation industry, rising demand to decarbonize energy end-use, favorable government regulations, increasing demand from chemical industry, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as safety concerns of hydrogen, lack of hydrogen infrastructure, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hydrogen market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global hydrogen market is dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the hydrogen market are Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Linde plc, and Iwatani Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

