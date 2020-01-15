Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, majorly due to its rising applications in pulp & paper industry.

Increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide as raw material for polypropylene oxide production (HPPO process) is augmenting the growth of the market. Health hazards associated with long-term exposure of hydrogen peroxide is likely to hinder the market's growth. Newer opportunities for hydrogen peroxide in wastewater treatment is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.



The global hydrogen peroxide market is consolidated in nature, with the top five players occupying nearly 70% of the market. Majority of companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. Growing end-user segments, such as electronics and consumer goods, have been the prime focus areas for a lot of companies in the recent times. These players include Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., Arkema Group, Kemira Oyj.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from Pulp & Paper Industry

Hydrogen peroxide is extensively used in the paper and pulp industry as a bleaching agent, and it is used in the production of various types of pulps, such as mechanical, chemical, and recyclable pulps. It helps ensure optimal whitening of the pulps for these industries.

Hydrogen peroxide serves as a principal bleaching agent in the bleaching of mechanical pulps. It can be used alone or with other bleaching agents. The use of hydrogen peroxide helps impart optimal whitening to the mechanical pulp.

In the manufacturing of chemical pulp, hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate are the most extensively used bleaching agents. Hydrogen peroxide is the principle bleaching agent on total chlorine-free (TCF) sequence and is used to ensure a high degree of brightness, while minimizing the impact of effluents.

Hydrogen peroxide also finds its application in re-pulping of wastepaper over other bleaching agents, as it aids in reducing the bleaching costs and decreases the effluent color.

The United States , Asia-Pacific , and Europe are expected to witness strong demand for hydrogen peroxide in applications relating to the paper and pulp industry.

, , and are expected to witness strong demand for hydrogen peroxide in applications relating to the paper and pulp industry. The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for hydrogen peroxide over the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, China is Projected to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific , China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income.

, is the largest economy in terms of GDP. is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income. The country holds the highest share in rare minerals production, followed by other major countries, such as Australia , the United States , and Russia , among others. Further growth prospects in this sector are expected to provide positive outlook for the market studied in the near future.

, , and , among others. Further growth prospects in this sector are expected to provide positive outlook for the market studied in the near future. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. With the increasing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for hydrogen peroxide from this sector is projected to rise during the forecast period.

is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. With the increasing demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for hydrogen peroxide from this sector is projected to rise during the forecast period. China is the largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world. The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is inexpensive. Due to government afforestation initiatives, forest cover is increasing in China . While this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues. As the largest wood importer in the world, with complex and opaque supply chains, significant challenges are also present.

is the largest pulp and paper producing nation in the world. The industry is modern and highly mechanized, and the labor is inexpensive. Due to government afforestation initiatives, forest cover is increasing in . While this is a positive sign, there are concerns regarding social and environmental issues. As the largest wood importer in the world, with complex and opaque supply chains, significant challenges are also present. The electronics industry in China is the largest in the world. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to rise in the near future, thereby driving the hydrogen peroxide market.

is the largest in the world. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to rise in the near future, thereby driving the hydrogen peroxide market. Hence, with growth in the various end-user sectors in the country, the demand for hydrogen peroxide is likely to increase in the future.

