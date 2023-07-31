Global Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast Report 2023-2027: 23 Planned and Announced Pipelines - 5 with Identified Development Plans and 18 in Early Stages

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Countries and Companies Including Details of New Build and Expansion Projects, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the outlook period from 2023 to 2027, the hydrogen industry is set to witness the emergence of 23 planned and announced pipelines.

Among these, five pipelines with identified development plans, while the remaining 18 are in the early stages of conceptual studies and awaiting development approvals.

This report provides up-to-date data on the length of hydrogen pipelines across major regions globally, along with the length outlook for planned and announced pipelines up to 2027. Additionally, the report offers an annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure on these pipelines, both globally and region-wise, for the period 2023 to 2027.

Key details of major new-build hydrogen pipelines expected to be operational by 2027 are also included, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders and investors.

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced hydrogen pipelines globally

Assess your competitor's planned and announced hydrogen pipelines, proposed length, and capital expenditure

Keep abreast of key global planned and announced hydrogen pipelines

Facilitate decision-making based on strong planned and announced hydrogen pipelines data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about key planned and announced hydrogen pipelines in the world

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Hydrogen Pipelines Outlook to 2027

1.1 Key Highlights



2. Key Projects Announcements and Cancellations

2.1 Key Project Announcements

2.2 Project Cancelations



3. Global Hydrogen Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook

3.1 Total Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Region

3.2 Global Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Key Countries

3.3 Global Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines Length by Key Companies

3.4 Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Region

3.5 Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

3.6 Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies



4. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

4.1 Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

4.2 Asia - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

4.3 Europe - New Build and Expansion Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

4.4 Europe - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

4.5 Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

4.6 Middle East - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

4.7 North America - New Build and Expansion Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

4.8 North America - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies

4.9 Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex of Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Countries

4.10 Oceania - New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Hydrogen Pipelines by Key Companies



5. Global Planned and Announced (New Build) Hydrogen Pipelines, 2023-2027



6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8w6h5



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets