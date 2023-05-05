Global Hydrogen Projects Database 2022: Green Hydrogen, Blue Hydrogen, Electrolyzers (Alkaline, PEM, SOEC, AEM)

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Projects Database - Hydrogen Projects by Application, Region, Country, Type of Hydrogen Produced, Technology Implemented, Project Size, and Current Status" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hydrogen Project Database contains over 1,000 installed and announced hydrogen projects split by applications, regions, countries, type of hydrogen, project size and production technologies.

This database also provides an overview of the key partnerships, agreements, alliances and deals formed in the hydrogen value chain, followed by the details of mergers and acquisitions from occurred in the hydrogen market till 2022. This comprehensive database covers 3 regions and more than 60 countries.

Due to its simplicity and abundance, hydrogen is emerging as a fuel for the future. It has widespread applications in various industries like power generation, refining, ammonia, methanol, iron and steel, glass, road transport, aviation, rail and maritime. These industries mostly use either green hydrogen which is produced through electrolysis using renewables or blue hydrogen which is produced using fossil fuels combined with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

Hydrogen potential is optimally dispersed around the globe with a vast potential in USA, Canada, Chile, Australia, Japan, Korea, China, most of Middle East and the European continent. Global hydrogen demand has increased with a CAGR of 2%, from 60 Mt to 90 Mt since the start of this century and is expected to be approximately 500 Mt by 2050.

It will primarily be driven by refining and industrial use whereas applications like mobility and power constitute a very small portion of this demand. Europe is emerging as the leader in hydrogen production and usage as within the EU, there are more than 750 announced projects from all parts of the value chain that are expected to enter operation by 2025.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a global perspective of the hydrogen market with a comprehensive database of operational and announced hydrogen projects covering more than 60 countries. Gather insights about different electrolyzer technologies being used in various hydrogen applications all around the world. Understand how company partnerships, mergers and acquisitions are impacting the hydrogen market around the globe. Identify key industries and applications for hydrogen.

Products Mentioned

Green Hydrogen

Blue Hydrogen

Electrolyzers

Alkaline



PEM



SOEC



AEM

Who Should Buy?

Marketing Manager

Director of Marketing

Head of Marketing

VP of Marketing

Strategic Marketing Director

Head of Strategic Marketing

Head of Market Intelligence

Manager Business Intelligence

Strategy Development

Director, Strategy Development

Commercial Analyst

Market Analyst

Marketing Analyst

Head of Sales

Director of Sales

Sales Manager

Countries Covered

Americas

United States



Canada



Chile



Peru



French Guiana



Mexico



Trinidad and Tobago



Costa Rica



Uruguay



Paraguay



Brazil



Argentina

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Japan



South Korea



China



Australia



India



Singapore



Malaysia



New Zealand



Taiwan



Vietnam



Kazakhstan



Thailand



Indonesia

Europe , Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

, and (EMEA) Germany



Netherlands



UK



Spain



Poland



Italy



France



Belgium



Finland



Romania



Denmark



Iceland



Slovakia



Bulgaria



Lithuania



Greece



Austria



Croatia



Norway



Hungary



Sweden



Czech Republic



Morocco



Egypt



Turkey



Zimbabwe



Lebanon



Oman



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Switzerland



Estonia



Portugal



Slovenia



Scotland



South Africa



Latvia



Namibia



Ireland



Albania



Mauritania

Key Topics Covered:

1. Index

2. Mergers and Acquisitions

Category

Year of M&A

Region

Country

Acquiring Company

Acquired Company

Description

3. Global Partnerships

Category

Level of Partnership

Initiation Year

Region

Country

Companies Involved

Type of Hydrogen

Description

References

4. Power Generation

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

5. Refining

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

6. Ammonia

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

7. Methanol

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

8. Iron & Steel

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

9. Mobility

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

10. Grid Injection

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

11. Heating

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

12. Biofuels

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

13. Synfuels

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

14. Others

Category

Project Name

Region

Country

Start Date

Decommissioned Date

Current Status

Type of Hydrogen

Technology

Technology Comments

Metric Type

Metric Value

Project Size (MW)

References

Companies Mentioned

Adani Group

Advent Technologies

Air Liquide

Air Products

Alfa Laval

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power

Alstom

Aramco

Baker Hughes

Ballard Power Systems

BP

Buckeye Partners

Chevron

Cummins

Diamler

Elogen

Enapter

Enertag

ENGIE

Eni

Fluitron Inc.

Fortescue Future Industries

Frames Group B.V.

Hexagon Purus ASA

Hopium

Howden

Hydrogen Refueling Solutions

Hydrogenious

HydrogenPro AS

Hyundai

Hyzon Motors

Iwatani

Johnson Matthey

Lhyfe

Linde

Loop Energy

MAN Energy Solutions

Nel ASA

Next Hydrogen Corporation

Plug Power

Pure Hydrogen

ReNu Energy Limited

Rolls-Royce

Saga Pure ASA

Siemens Energy

Storengy

Strohm

Total Energies

Vision Hydrogen

ZeroAvia

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2afan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets