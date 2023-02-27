Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Report 2022: Rising Need to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogenation Catalyst Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogenation catalyst market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 22,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 34,000 Million by the end of 2031.

The market growth is primarily driven by rising need to curb the emission of greenhouse gases, higher use of hydrogenation catalyst for manufacturing of chemical products.



The global hydrogenation catalyst market is segmented by product type, form, end user and by region. On the basis of end user, the market is further fragmented into chemical, oil & gas, food, pharmaceutical, polymer, and environmental. The oil & gas segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 15,000 million by the end of 2031. The oil and gas segment is to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The segment garnered a revenue of nearly USD 9,000 million in 2021.



On the basis of region, the global hydrogenation catalyst market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific collected the highest revenue of around USD 8000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to garner a revenue of nearly USD 13,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global hydrogenation catalyst market that are included in our report are Clariant AG, Johnson Matthey, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Int'l, Albemarie Corporation, Topsoe, Honeywell International INc., Reaxa Limited, W. R. Grace and Co.-Conn., Solvias AG, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, and others.



