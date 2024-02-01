Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Innomar, XYLEM, Edgetech, Teledyne, Tritech, Valeport, and Syqwest

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrographic survey equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global hydrographic survey equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, research, and defense markets. The major drivers for this market are growing emphasis on offshore exploration and production activities, a rising requirement for accurate and current marine charts and maps, and increasing infrastructure development investments.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hydrographic survey equipment companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Offshore oil & gas survey will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising investments in offshore oil and gas exploration by growing economies such as India, China, South Korea, and Brazil. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the region's considerable usage of hydrographic survey equipment in dredging, subsea research, and oil and gas exploration.



Features of the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

Market Size Estimates: Hydrographic survey equipment market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Hydrographic survey equipment market size by various segments, such as by type, depth, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Hydrographic survey equipment market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, depth, application, end use, and regions for the hydrographic survey equipment market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the hydrographic survey equipment market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Type

3.3.1: Sensing System

3.3.2: Positioning System

3.3.3: Optical System

3.3.4: Profilers

3.3.5: Software

3.4: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Depth

3.4.1: Shallow Water

3.4.2: Deep water

3.5: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application

3.5.1: Port and Harbor Management

3.5.2: Offshore Oil and Gas Survey

3.5.3: Cable or Pipeline Route Survey

3.5.4: Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use

3.6.1: Commercial

3.6.2: Research

3.6.3: Defense

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Region

4.2: North American Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

4.2.1: North American Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, and Others

4.2.2: North American Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use: Commercial, Research, Defense, and Others

4.3: European Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

4.3.1: European Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, and Others

4.3.2: European Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use: Commercial, Research, Defense, and Others

4.4: APAC Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

4.4.1: APAC Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use: Commercial, Research, Defense, and Others

4.5: ROW Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

4.5.1: ROW Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application: Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable or Pipeline Route Survey, Hydrographic or Bathymetry Survey, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use: Commercial, Research, Defense, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Depth

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Innomar Technologies

7.2: XYLEM

7.3: Edgetech

7.4: Teledyne Technologies

7.5: Tritech International

7.6: Valeport

7.7: Syqwest



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggz85g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets