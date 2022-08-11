Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market to Grow from $3.1 Billion to $5.3 Billion by 2030

Aug 11, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market By Type, By Depth, By Platform, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hydrographic survey equipment market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2030.
Asia Pacific dominated the hydrographic survey equipment market in terms of growth, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2020, whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.
The Hydrographic Survey Equipment industry holds great potential in the near future due to the rise in the global maritime industry. The arrival of unmanned vehicles that can be remotely piloted and engagement of machine learning technologies to support complete autonomous operations notably impact the business dynamics.
In addition, the rise in awareness about global warming, rising ocean levels across the globe, and increasing carbon footprint has proliferated the need for hydrographic surveys in the research community to study the effect of such changes on ocean beds. Hydrographic surveys also allow researchers to gauge the quality of water and the impact of pollution on marine ecosystems. Initiatives are taken by nonprofit organizations coupled with environmentalists to support the business growth within the forecast period.
The growth of hydrographic survey equipment market is driven by factors such as introduction of unmanned survey vehicles, reduced cost of operation, and integration of various technologies to support a customer friendly approach. Technological advances, such as 3D and 4D technologies, being incorporated in bathymetric studies have made it possible for harbor owners and managers to get a better overall view of their areas. 4D technologies enhance predictive assessment for ports as they offer a more realistic insight of developments in the surrounding waters.
Key Market Segments
By End User
- Commercial
- Research
- Defense
By Type
- Sensing Systems
- Positioning Systems
- Optical System
- Profilers
- Software
- Others
By Depth
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
By Platform
- Surface Vessels
- USVs And UUVs
- Aircraft
By Application
- Port And Harbor Management
- Offshore Oil And Gas Survey
- Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey
- Others
- Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- KONSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
- INC
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Innomar Technologie GmbH
- Edgetech
- Sonardyne International Ltd.
- Tritech International Ltd
- Ixblue SAS
- Syqwest Inc.
- Valeport Ltd.
- XYLEM
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DEPTH
CHAPTER 6: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PLATFORM
CHAPTER 7: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 8: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 9: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emdv3i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article