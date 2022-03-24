Global Hydrophilic Coating Market Size | 2022 - 2028 | Component and Application | Hit to USD 18.59 Billion By 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Hydrophilic Coating Market industry accumulated revenue worth about US$ 12.85 billion in 2021 and is slated to amass ROI about US$ 18.59 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Hydrophilic Coating Market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 5.8% in 2022-2028. Apparently, expansion of hydrophilic coating market over forecasting years can be credited to large-scale use of hydrophilic coating in medical equipment, marine, optics, aerospace, and optics industries. Furthermore, massive utility of hydrophilic coating in producing medical equipment will steer hydrophilic coating market demand. Apparently, escalating need for reducing friction of surface of device as well as necessity of minimizing corrosion will embellish size of hydrophilic coating industry. In addition to this, rise in number of hospitals & clinics across globe will prop up progression of hydrophilic coating industry over ensuing years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Hydrophilic Coating Market- By Substrate Type (Metals, Polymers, Glass/Ceramics, and Nanoparticles) and By Application (Medical Devices, Optics, Automotive, Aerospace, and Marine): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Hydrophilic Coating Market: Overview

Hydrophilic coating is a wettable coating used for surface friction reduction along with enhancing lubricity for medical equipment. Moreover, it helps in minimizing occurrence of inflammation caused in patients due to medical equipment usage. Apparently, hydrophilic coating is applied to cannulas, guide wires, and catheters. Furthermore, these products demonstrate water attracting features. Reportedly, these coatings react with water and produces hydrogel that is lubricious as well as wettable & fit to be used in biological interventions. These hydrophilic coatings are utilized in optical equipment including camera windows, outdoor displays, and outdoor surveillance. They are used in vehicle components such as rear-view mirrors and glazing mirrors due to its anti-fog features. For the record, in fourth half of 2016, Surmodics, Inc. introduced an array of hydrophilic coatings referred as serene coatings.

Industry Dynamics:

Hydrophilic Coating Market: Growth Dynamics

Growth of hydrophilic coating market over forecast timespan is subject to large-scale use of these products in marine, medical equipment, aerospace, optics, and automotive industries. In addition to this, new product launches and expansion of production capacities will define hydrophilic coating industry surge. Apparently, technological breakthroughs and penetration of product in Asia Pacific region will steer expansion of size of hydrophilic coating industry. Thriving healthcare sector is predicted to generate new growth avenues for hydrophilic coating industry. Nonetheless, huge production costs and reduced shelf life is likely to put brakes on hydrophilic coating market expansion.

With vehicle manufacturers trying to improve safety & performance of automotive, the market for hydrophilic coating is anticipated to gain traction over ensuing years. Humungous product demand in medical applications and rise in number of customers in emerging economies will proliferate scope of growth of hydrophilic coating market in ensuing years.

Polymers Segment To Account Majorly Towards Overall Market Share By 2028

Growth of polymers segment over forecast timespan is subject to beneficial feature of hydrophilic polymers of offering resistance to protein absorption. In addition to this, polymers have covalent bond & are cross-linked and it promotes water particle absorption.

Medical Device Segment To Dominate Application Landscape Over 2022-2028

The segmental expansion over next six years can be attributed to rise in application of hydrophilic coatings on medical equipment. In addition to this, Japan is largest producer of medical equipment and hence has huge demand for hydrophilic coatings. Giant firms have set their bases in countries such as China as they view the country as a potential hub for manufacturing & selling hydrophilic coatings as it is viewed as a big market for medical equipment production & sales. All these aforementioned factors will boost growth of segment.

List of Key Players of Hydrophilic Coating Market:

Henniker Plasma

Dontech Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

BioInteractions Ltd

Aculon Inc.

Pangolin Medical

Surface Solutions Group LLC

SurmodicsInc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Harland Medical Systems.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Hydrophilic Coating Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Hydrophilic Coating Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Hydrophilic Coating Market was valued approximately USD 12.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 18.59 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Growing use of new techniques in healthcare activities have culminated into huge requirement of hydrophobic coatings of medical equipment, thereby driving regional market trends.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Hydrophilic Coating Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Hydrophilic Coating Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Hydrophilic Coating Market Industry?

What segments does the Hydrophilic Coating Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hydrophilic Coating Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12.85 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 18.59 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Henniker Plasma, Dontech, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, BioInteractions Ltd, Aculon, Inc., Pangolin Medical, Surface Solutions Group, LLC, Surmodics, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Harland Medical Systems. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1203

Regional Dominance:

North American Market To Witness Skyrocket Growth Over 2022-2028

Growth of hydrophilic coating market in North America over forecasting years can be credited to rise in product demand in healthcare sector in countries such as the U.S. In addition to this, product innovations made by manufacturers in the country will further contribute to regional market surge. Apparently, growing use of new techniques in healthcare activities have culminated into huge requirement of hydrophobic coatings of medical equipment, thereby driving regional market trends.

Global Hydrophilic Coating Market is segmented as follows:

Hydrophilic Coating Market: By Substrate Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Metals

Polymers

Glass/Ceramics

Nanoparticles

Hydrophilic Coating Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Medical Devices

Optics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Hydrophilic Coating Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Hydrophilic Coating Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/hydrophilic-coating-market-to-record-noteworthy-growth-through

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

