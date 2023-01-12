Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market Report 2022 to 2030: Increasing Spending on the Cultivation of Hydroponic Vegetables by Governments Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydroponic Vegetables Market, by Vegetable Type, by Distribution Channel, by Farming Type, by Origin, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydroponics market consists of sales of hydroponics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the method of growing plants in a water-based, nutrient-rich solution.

This approach allows roots to absorb nutrients from the water and meet their growth needs. Furthermore, this method can grow plants in liquid, sand, or gravel by adding nutrients. Farmers and growers widely use hydroponics to grow vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers hydroponically.



Market Dynamics



Rising prevalence of soil-borne disease caused due to microorganisms present in the soil is expected to foster the market growth of hydroponic vegetable.

These microorganisms cause damages to the root of the plant and lead to the death of the plant. Moreover, the consumption of contaminated or diseased plants may lead to various health issues and in these cases, hydroponic plants are suitable alternative in order to prevent soil-borne disease.



Increasing spending on the cultivation of hydroponic vegetables by the government to meet the rising demand around the globe is projected to augment market growth.

Growth of urban population and increasing disposable income of the population is boosting demand for fruits, salad, and other convenience food products. All these factors are projected to augment the market growth of the hydroponic vegetables over the forecast timeframe.



Lack of government policy and tax breaks across emerging countries is expected to curb the market growth of the hydroponic vegetable over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydroponic vegetables market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on hydroponic vegetables market.

It profiles key players in the global hydroponic vegetables market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include AMCO Produce Inc., Eden Farms, Hollandia Produce, L.P., Bright Farms Inc., Soave Enterprises LLC., Village Farms International, Inc., Platinum Produce Company, Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, and Thanet Earth Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global hydroponic vegetables market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, hydroponic vegetables manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hydroponic vegetables market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Vegetable Type

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Farming Type

Market Snippet, By Origin

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Vegetable, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Cucumber

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Lettuce

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Spinach

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Peppers

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Tomatoes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Grocery Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Unorganized Small Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Whole Foods & Specialty Store

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Bulk Suppliers & Distributors

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Farming Type, 2017- 2030(US$ Million)

Indoor

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Outdoor

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Origin, 2017- 2030(US$ Million)

Nature & Organic

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Conventional

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

AMCO Produce Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Eden Farms

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hollandia Produce, L.P.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bright Farms Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Soave Enterprises LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Village Farms International, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Platinum Produce Company

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Thanet Earth Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

11. Section

