Global Hydroponics Market Outlook to 2029: Owing to Scarcity of Arable Land and Depleting Water Resources, the Global Hydroponics Market is Forecast to Reach $25 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydroponics Market Outlook to 2029: System Types, Input Types and Crop Types" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Hydroponics market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

Scarcity of arable land, depleting water resources and migration of people from rural to urban areas in search of adequate livelihood are having a huge adverse impact on agriculture the world over. Coupled with these is the fact that population growth is continuing unabated and forests are being cut down to accommodate this growing mass of people, resulting in climate change. Even with these detrimental factors playing a vital role in decreased agricultural output, the use of open-field agriculture is widely prevalent worldwide, with no consideration given to thousands of acres becoming useless for farming. As a consequence, agriculturists are now being forced to adopt novel techniques to maintain a steady growth and supply of food sources, among which Hydroponics is a major one.

Aggregate Systems account for a Hydroponics market share of about 52% in 2023, globally, while Liquid Systems closely follows with 48% in the same year. Liquid Systems is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 12.6% during the period 2023-2029 to reach US$12.4 billion almost equal to that of Aggregate Systems. The worldwide market for Hydroponics is expected to surpass US$14 billion in 2024 with Europe accounting for a lion's share of about 39%.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global market for Hydroponics is analyzed in this report with respect to system types/sub-types, input types and crop types across major geographic regions and key countries
  • Global market share analysis for Hydroponics is provided based on the segmentation mentioned above; and current market size estimations and revenue projections given for the analysis period through 2029
  • The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations and emerging applications of VIPs that influence the market growth, wherever applicable
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players
  • The report includes 304 charts/data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table
  • Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 25
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 208 companies, with the major players being:
    • Advanced Nutrients
    • AeroFarms
    • American Hydroponics
    • Badia Farms
    • Bright Farms
    • Controlled Environments
    • Emerald Harvest
    • Freight Farms
    • General Hydroponics
    • Gotham Greens
    • GreenTech Agro
    • Heliospectra
    • HortiMaX (Ridder)
    • Hydrodynamics International
    • Hydrofarm Holdings Group
    • HydroGarden
    • Hydroponic Systems International
    • Infarm - Indoor Urban Farming
    • Logiqs BV
    • Nature's Miracle
    • Signify
    • Thanet Earth
    • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
    • Triton Foodworks Private
    • Village Farms International 

Key Market Trends:

  • A Variety of Benefits Propel Demand for Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) in Liquid Hydroponics
  • Aggregate Hydroponic Systems Led by the Ebb & Flow Technique
  • IoT Being Widely Used to Monitor and Control Hydroponic Cultivation
  • Embedded Systems Based Hydroponics Further the Adoption of Hydroponics

The market for system types/sub-types of Hydroponics analyzed in this report includes:

  • Aggregate Systems
    • Drip Systems
    • Ebb & Flow Systems
    • Wick Systems
  • Liquid (Non-Aggregate) Systems
    • Aeroponics Systems
    • Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems
    • Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Systems

Global market for input types of Hydroponics explored in this study includes:

  • Growth Media
  • Nutrients

The market for crop types of Hydroponics analyzed in this report includes:

  • Fruits & Flowers
  • Herbs & Microgreens
  • Vegetables

