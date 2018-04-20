Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2018-2022 - Increase in Use of Automation in Hydroponic Technologies & Advanced Hydroponic Growing Systems

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hydroponics technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.
One trend in the market is increasing in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems. Several vendors are offering various types of hydroponic growing systems which has the potential for high yields and impact the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for reduction in soil and water pollution. Soil and water pollution is caused due to the growing use of fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides while farming to increase the yield. The increasing uptake of chemicals by plants is due to the increasing accumulation of pesticides in the soil which alters the microbial process.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high investment cost of hydroponic technologies. Hydroponic technologies are mainly used in indoor farming or vertical farming. Many types of hydroponic technologies are required to set up full-fledged.
Key vendors
- AmHydro
- CropKing
- Growers Supply
- Nutriculture
- Oxygen Pot Systems
- SuperCloset
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Environment and climate control systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Grow lights - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Farm management systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Material handling systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems
- Launch of energy-efficient LED grow lights
- Increase in use of automation in hydroponic technologies
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
