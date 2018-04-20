Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2018-2022 - Increase in Use of Automation in Hydroponic Technologies & Advanced Hydroponic Growing Systems

The global hydroponics technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Hydroponics Technologies Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.

One trend in the market is increasing in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems. Several vendors are offering various types of hydroponic growing systems which has the potential for high yields and impact the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for reduction in soil and water pollution. Soil and water pollution is caused due to the growing use of fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides while farming to increase the yield. The increasing uptake of chemicals by plants is due to the increasing accumulation of pesticides in the soil which alters the microbial process.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high investment cost of hydroponic technologies. Hydroponic technologies are mainly used in indoor farming or vertical farming. Many types of hydroponic technologies are required to set up full-fledged.

Key vendors

AmHydro

CropKing

Growers Supply

Nutriculture

Oxygen Pot Systems

SuperCloset

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Environment and climate control systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Grow lights - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Farm management systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Material handling systems - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in offering of advanced hydroponic growing systems

Launch of energy-efficient LED grow lights

Increase in use of automation in hydroponic technologies

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

