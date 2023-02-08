Global Hydropower Generation Market to Reach 9.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hydropower Generation estimated at 8.6 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 9.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.5 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh), While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR
The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.5 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)
- Alstom SA
- Andritz AG
- BC Hydro
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Cummins, Inc.
- Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.
- DTE Energy
- Duke Energy Corporation
- Enel SpA
- Georgia Power Company
- Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.
- Gugler Water Turbines GmbH
- Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.
- Iberdrola SA
- NextEra Energy Resources LLC
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- NTPC Ltd.
- Tata Power Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Vattenfall AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Hydropower Generation - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydropower Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Hydropower Generation Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: USA Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
CHINA
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: China Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Hydropower Generation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: France Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: UK Historic Review for Hydropower Generation by
Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh) for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hydropower
Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Hydropower Generation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hydropower
Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hydropower Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Hydropower
Generation by Segment - Hydropower Generation Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Terawatt hours (TWh)
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
