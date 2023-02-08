NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Hydropower Generation Market to Reach 9.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hydropower Generation estimated at 8.6 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 9.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.5 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh), While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR

The Hydropower Generation market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.5 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.7 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured)

- Alstom SA

- Andritz AG

- BC Hydro

- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

- Cummins, Inc.

- Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

- DTE Energy

- Duke Energy Corporation

- Enel SpA

- Georgia Power Company

- Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.

- Gugler Water Turbines GmbH

- Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

- Iberdrola SA

- NextEra Energy Resources LLC

- Norsk Hydro ASA

- NTPC Ltd.

- Tata Power Co., Ltd.

- Toshiba Corporation

- Vattenfall AB

