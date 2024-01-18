Global Hydropower Industry Report 2024-2034: Integration of IoT to Create New Opportunities, Faster Hydropower Expansion is Anticipated in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydropower Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing Environmental Consciousness and the Need for Sustainable Power Generation

Hydropower stands acknowledged as an environmentally friendly and sustainable energy source, aligning seamlessly with the escalating global focus on environmental awareness and the imperative for sustainable power generation. Furthermore, hydropower projects play a pivotal role in ensuring energy security by furnishing a dependable and unwavering power supply.

The adaptability of hydropower, capable of catering to diverse scales of electricity demand, serves as a compelling catalyst for its widespread adoption on a global scale. Substantially propelling market growth are government initiatives, subsidies, and favorable policies that lend substantial support to hydropower projects.



The hydropower market is rife with numerous opportunities. Venturing into burgeoning markets represents a promising trajectory for industry participants. These markets often boast untapped hydropower potential, offering fertile ground for the initiation of novel projects. Furthermore, establishing manufacturing units in lucrative markets holds the potential to augment operational efficiency and curtail costs.

Embracing low-cost hydropower solutions in low and middle-income countries emerges as a significant opportunity to address energy needs sustainably. Forming strategic alliances with regional entities facilitates the exchange of knowledge, technology transfer, and mutual advancement. Simultaneously, investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced turbine systems and smart grid integration, unlock avenues for innovation and efficiency enhancements.

New Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are on the Verge of Costing Less Than the Marginal Operating Cost of Hydropower

The assertion that new Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are approaching cost parity with, or even potentially undercutting, the marginal operating cost of Hydropower implies a significant could be the high initial capital costs associated with the construction of hydropower facilities, including dams and reservoirs.

While hydropower has historically been a reliable and cost-effective source of renewable energy, the upfront investment required for infrastructure development might limit its ability to compete with the decreasing costs of solar PV and onshore wind projects. Additionally, environmental concerns and regulatory challenges associated with the construction of new hydropower projects may act as restraining factors.

Opposition to dam construction due to ecological impacts, displacement of communities, and habitat disruption can hinder the growth of hydropower, especially when compared to the perceived environmental benefits of solar and wind installations.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the hydropower market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the hydropower market?

How will each hydropower submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2034?

How will the market shares for each hydropower submarket develop from 2024 to 2034?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2024 to 2034?

Will leading hydropower markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2034 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2034?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the hydropower projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2034?

What are the implications of hydropower projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the hydropower market?

Where is the hydropower market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Hydropower Is a Key Contributor to Low-Carbon Electricity Generation

The Future of Hydroelectric Plant Modernization

Flexible and Reliable Power Generation is Getting Traction in the Market

Market Restraining Factors

New Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Onshore Wind Power are on the Verge of Costing Less Than the Marginal Operating Cost of Hydropower

Unstable Supply, as the Energy Generated Depends on Seasonal Highs and Lows, Can Act as a Deterrent for Small Hydropower Installations

Hydropower Projects Face Challenges Related to Policy and Regulation

Market Opportunities

Integration of IoT with Hydropower Is Expected to Create New Opportunities

Emerging and Developing Economies, Particularly Through Public Sector Investments, have Led Global Hydropower Growth

Faster Hydropower Expansion is Anticipated in Asia-Pacific , Africa , and the Middle East

Leading companies profiled in the report

A Energi

Alstom

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Andritz AG

British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority

China Three Gorges Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation

Electricite de France (EDF)

(EDF) Eletrobras

Enel S.p.A

GE Renewable Energy

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

SSE plc

State Power Investment Corporation

Voith Group

Segments Covered in the Report



Market Size Estimation by

Market Values (US$ Billion)

Market Volume (GW)

Market Segment by Type

Impoundment Hydropower Plant

Storage Hydropower Plant

Run-of-River Hydropower Plant

Market Segment by Capacity

Micro & Pico (Below 100 KW)

Small (100KW-30 MW)

Large (30 MW-100 MW)

Gigantic (Above 100 MW)

Market Segment by End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Government and Institutes

Other End-User

Market Segment by CAPEX

Civil Construction

Electromechanical Equipment

Electric Power Infrastructure

Grid Connection Infrastructure

Maintenance and Repairs

Miscellaneous Expenses

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Spain

Italy

France

Norway

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

