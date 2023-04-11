Global Hyper-Automation Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 25.4%

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyper-Automation Technologies, Solutions and Integration by Industry Verticals 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyper-automation market will reach $27.5 billion by 2028 growing at a 25.4% CAGR.

Select Companies in Report:

Allerin

Alteryx

Appian

Automation Anywhere

IBM

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OneGlobe

SAP

Solvexia

Tech Mahindra

UiPath

Wipro

Hyper-automation solutions are based upon an amalgamation of leading technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, and advanced analytics.

These solutions support a wide array of user groups, facilitating the discovery, design, build, enhancement, and self-learning features for many use cases across functions and domains.

This report assesses the hyper-automation market including technologies, use cases, applications, infrastructure and solutions. The report evaluates the role of specific technologies, key solutions by industry and requirements for integration by business type.

Select Report Findings:

Financial services and insurance segments will lead with 32% of the hyper-automation market

AIoT (artificial intelligence of things)solutions will be critical for network and systems-based industries

Hyper-automation technologies will require systems integration for large enterprise solution implementation and optimization

The SMB market will require pre-packaged solutions by industry, geared towards specific business processes, procedures and workflows

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Hyper-Automation Market Background

2.1 Hyper-Automation: The Next Frontier

2.2 Hyper-Automation vs. Automation

2.3 Hyper-Automation Functions

2.4 Components of Hyper-Automation

2.5 Needs of Hyper-Automation

2.6 Pros and Cons of Hyper-Automation

2.7 Why Organizations should embrace Hyper-Automation

2.8 Hyper-Automation Framework

2.9 Hyper-Automation Roadmap

2.10 Select Examples of Hyper-Automation

2.11 How Hyper-Automation facilitates Higher Levels of Automation

2.12 Covid-19 Impact on Hyper-Automation

2.13 Hyper-Automation Bots

2.14 Future Scope of Hyper-Automation

3.0 Hyper Automation Trends and Use Cases

3.1 Trends of Hyper-Automation

3.1.1 Digital Twins and Hyper-Automation

3.1.2 Low-code and No-code Tools facilitates Automation of Everything

3.1.3 Intelligent Automation that goes Beyond Routine Processes

3.1.4 Process Mining

3.2 Case Studies

3.2.1 Absolute Data: Incorporating a New Business Stream into a Vacation Rental Site

3.2.2 Accubits Technologies Case Study for Hyper-Automation

3.2.3 Expleo Case Study for Hyper-Automation

3.2.4 REHAU Polymer China Co. Ltd adapted SAP Intelligent RPA Case study

3.2.5 CVS Health Case Study

3.2.6 Heathrow Airport Case Study

3.2.7 V2Solution Case Study

3.2.8 Tech Mahindra's E2E Automation Solution Case Study

3.2.9 UiPath RPA Case Study with Uber

3.2.10 Hyper-Automation fuels growth for Heineken

4.0 Hyper Automation Market Overview

4.1 Hyper Automation Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Increasing demand for automation in the manufacturing process

4.1.1.2 Rising demand of AI, ML, and advanced techniques

4.1.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Cloud-based Technologies

4.1.1.4 Growing demand for robotic process automation technology

4.1.2 Challenges

4.1.2.1 Lack of Training and Understanding

4.1.2.2 Regulatory and enterprise constraints

5.0 Hyper-Automation Company Strategies and Solutions

6.0 Global Hyper-Automation Market 2023 - 2028

6.1 Global Hyper-Automation Market

6.2 Global Hyper-Automation Market by Technology

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.2 Machine Learning

6.2.3 Robotics Process Automation

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Global Hyper-Automation Market by Organization Type

6.3.1 Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

6.3.2 Large Sized Enterprises

6.4 Global Hyper-Automation Market by Industry Verticals

6.4.1 BFSI

6.4.2 IT & Telecom

6.4.3 Healthcare

6.4.4 Manufacturing

6.4.5 Retail

6.4.6 Transportation

6.4.7 Others

7.0 Regional Hyper Automation Market Forecast 2023 - 2028

7.1 Hyper Automation Market by Region

7.1.1 North American Hyper-Automation Market by Technology, Organization Type, and Industry Vertical

7.1.2 European Hyper-Automation Market by Technology, Organization Type, and Industry Vertical

7.1.3 APAC Hyper-Automation Market by Technology, Organization Type, and Industry Vertical

7.1.4 Middle East & Africa Hyper-Automation Market by Technology, Organization Type, and Industry Vertical

7.1.5 Latin America Hyper-Automation Market by Technology, Organization Type, and Industry Vertical

8.0 Appendix: Generative Artificial Intelligence

