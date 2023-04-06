Global Hyperautomation Market Size Envisaged to Grow USD 167.02 Billion By 2032, at 16.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Hyperautomation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots); By End Use; By Function; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global hyperautomation market size/share was valued at USD 36.50 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 167.02 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period."

How Big is Hyperautomation Market Size & Share?

Overview

Hyperautomation comprises growing the automation of business procedures, mainly workflow, production chain, marketing procedures, and so on, by inaugurating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation. The rapidly rising demand for the hyperautomation market can be attributed to it being a prominent element in digital transformation as it discards human inclusion in low-value procedures and offers data that provides a degree of business intelligence that was not accessible before.

The market is proliferating because of the digitization of automated manufacturing procedures amidst several industries. The speedy growth of digital transformation with ultra-modern approaches in hyperautomation is also pushing market growth. Further, an amplification demand due to the rise in digitalization covering many industries can be enterprising for market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

UiPath

Appian

Automation Anywhere

Zendex

Alteryx

Tata Consultancy Services

OneGlobe

SolveXia

Allerin Tech

PagerDuty

Honeywell International

Microsoft

Juniper Network

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing demand for utilizing low-code manifestos to push the market

Increasing demand for swift application advancement utilizing low-code manifestos is augmenting the development of the market. Low code solutions assist in streamlining, automation, and expedition of app advancement processes, which ultimately end in notable cost retrenchment and fulfillment enhancement. The hyperautomation market size is expanding due to the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to guarantee firms observe and simplify crucial business procedures, further pushing the market growth.

Growing acceptance of SaaS and alternative platform-dependent services behave as a prominent driver magnifying the market growth. Hyperautomation market sales are soaring due to the disposition of the SaaS model due to enhanced production of self-prepared hyperautomation solutions. This, in succession, offers a gateway to structures and assists in expanding advancement procedures.

Recent trends influencing the market

Escalation in digitalization globally to drive the market

The prime reason propelling the growth of the market is the escalation in digitalization globally. A digital process automation solution is most often utilized in organizations that require productive back-end processing management because of the growing demand for business automation. Therefore, more undertakings are being initiated, including BFSI businesses, industrial manufacturing, and online retailers.

Implementation of RPAs and AI has sanctioned the growth of security caliber at the national and regional magnitude. Firms use hyper-automation to pick out safety oversight and ward off disastrous adversities. Several industrialized nations' defense industries are now traversing hyperautomation to streamline security agreements and processes.

Segmentation assessment

The robotic process automation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on technology, the robotic process automation segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Hyperautomation market demand is on the rise due to the growing need of firms to stockpile an expansive magnitude of everyday data, so ultra-modern business tools such as data analytics and big data. While RPA is accommodating to comprehend that having one bot constantly conduct similar tasks without the probability for the disparity is inadequate.

The marketing and sales segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on function, the marketing and sales segment accounted for the largest market share. Hyperautomation market trends include the usage of data collection from LinkedIn, automatic copy/paste of a template email posting into a contemporary email, and repetitive use of the template for follow-up emails, also rendering call or email up to customers ignoring the emails and calls.

Hyperautomation Market: Report Coverage & Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 167.02 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 42.45 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players UiPath, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

OneGlobe LLC, SolveXia, Appian, Automation Anywhere, Allerin Tech, PagerDuty,

Honeywell International, Microsoft, Zendex, Alteryx, Juniper Network. Segments Covered By Technology, By Function, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs.

Geographic Overview

Experienced digital transformation to propel the North American market

North America held the largest hyperautomation market share due to firms in this region have already experienced digital transformation because of business needs that are amidst the premiere to take on contemporary technologies. Because of the acceptance of novel technologies, firms have initiated massive proportions of data, generating commending occasions for using RPA and hyperautomation software to protect and handle such data.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be swiftly growing globally in the forecast period. The function of changing traditional industrial solutions into fully mechanized smart factories is the reason for the growth in this region. Because of the steps utilized, the plant's energy usage has been considerably reduced.

Hyperautomation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots); By End Use; By Function; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

Recent developments

In December 2022 , Ashling Partners appropriated fourTENS to augment the firm's proficiency in low code technologies and requisitions and to inflate their endeavors in the intelligent automation sector globally.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the hyperautomation market report based on technology, function, end use, and region:

By Technology Outlook

Robotic Process Automation

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

chatbots

Context AwareComputing

Natural Language Generation (NGL)

By Function Outlook

Marketing & Sales

Finance & Accounting

Human Resources

Operations & Supply Chain

Information Technology

By End Use Outlook

Manufacturing

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

