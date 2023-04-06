Global Hyperautomation Market to Reach $118.66 Billion by 2030: Increased Demand for Robotic Process Automation Technologies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperautomation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Function (HR, IT), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Technology, By End-use, By Enterprise, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyper-automation market size is anticipated to reach USD 118.66 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

UiPath

Wipro

TATA Consultancy Services Limited.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OneGlobe, LLC.

SolveXia

Appian

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

PagerDuty, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The industry focuses on the application and implementation of advanced technologies, such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to automate processes and augment human activity. The expansion of social networking, cloud computing, mobile computing, and analytics is anticipated to have a positive effect on the demand for hyper-automation.



Several factors, such as rapid digitalization, increased demand for automation in manufacturing processes, lower operational costs, and improved efficiency, support the industry's growth. The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology segment held the maximum revenue share in 2021 owing to the rise of complex business tools like data analytics.

Businesses can provide intelligent automation in consumer onboarding by utilizing OCR and RPA. Even in firms that rely on legacy systems, most onboarding processes, such as service agreement generation, can be completed instantly, thereby improving customer experience.



IT & telecommunication was the largest end-use segment in 2021. IT has become a significant resource for managing the ever-increasing demand for advanced IT while maintaining adequate IT expenditures as it has become a more basic component of the telecom business.

Automation provides consistent and predictable methods for handling configuration settings to improve consistency, and speed control, and increase uptime by lowering the risk of human error in common daily tasks. North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 due to the demand for big data analytics & cloud computing and the strong presence of various leading industry players in the region.



Hyperautomation Market Report Highlights

The large enterprise segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021 owing to the increasing integration of complex business technologies, such as data analytics and big data, on account of the growing requirement for storing massive volumes of daily data

The hardware component segment accounted for the major revenue share in 2021. It helps in maintaining the machinery and equipment providing timely deliverables and thereby reducing time and effort

By function, the finance & accounting segment led the industry in 2021. Financial automation reduces the need for personnel to manually batch and balance transactions allowing them to handle each operation more efficiently

The cloud deployment segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the growth in enterprise adoption of high-end cloud computing in developing economies

However, the on-premise segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the rapid growth in small- and medium-sized industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Hyperautomation Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.2 Market Size, Penetration, and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Scenario

3.4 Hyperautomation Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increased demand for robotic process automation technologies

3.4.1.2 Growing automation trends in manufacturing and healthcare sector

3.4.2 Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 High initial cost and limited workforce

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Greater automation penetration results in improved analytics data

3.5 Hyperautomation Market- Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Hyperautomation Market - PEST Analysis

3.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Hyperautomation Market

Chapter 4 Hyperautomation Component Outlook

4.1 Hyperautomation Market Share By Component, 2021

4.2 Hardware

4.3 Software

4.4 Services

Chapter 5 Hyperautomation Technology Outlook

5.1 Hyperautomation Market Share By Technology, 2021

5.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

5.3 Context Aware Computing

5.4 Machine Learning (ML)

5.5 Biometrics

5.6 Chatbots

5.7 Natural Language Generation (NLG)

5.8 Computer Vision

Chapter 6 Hyperautomation Deployment Outlook

6.2 On-premise

6.3 Cloud

Chapter 7 Hyperautomation Function Outlook

7.1 Hyperautomation Market Share By Function, 2021

7.2 Marketing & Sales

7.3 Finance & Accounting

7.4 Human Resources

7.5 IT

7.6 Operation & Supply Chain

Chapter 8 Hyperautomation Enterprise Outlook

8.1 Hyperautomation Market Share By Enterprise, 2021

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 9 Hyperautomation End-use Industry Outlook

9.1 Hyperautomation Market Share By End-use Industry, 2021

9.2 Manufacturing

9.3 Automotive

9.4 BFSI

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 IT & Telecommunication

9.7 Retail

9.8 Transportation & Logistics

9.9 Others

Chapter 10 Hyperautomation Regional Outlook



Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2021

11.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

11.3 List of Players

11.4 Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13 KoL Commentary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ahcm8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets