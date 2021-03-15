Global Hypercar Market to Grow by 2,690 Units During 2020-2024 | Increase in Racing Events to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hypercar market is poised to grow by 2,690 units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 38% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Hypercar Market by Powertrain Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the hypercar market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by powertrain type, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the EMEA market?

EMEA dominated the market with a 58% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Koenigsegg Automotive AB, McLaren Group Ltd., Pagani Automobili Spa, Rimac Automobili, Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Zenvo Automotive AS are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in racing events will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost associated with manufacturing and ownership is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hypercar market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business:

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hypercar Market is segmented as below:

Powertrain Type

Gasoline



Hybrid/electric

Geographic Landscape

APAC



EMEA



The Americas

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40811

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hypercar market report covers the following areas:

Hypercar Market Size

Hypercar Market Trends

Hypercar Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars as one of the prime reasons driving the Hypercar Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Hypercar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hypercar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hypercar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hypercar market across The Americas, APAC, and EMEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hypercar market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWERTRAIN TYPE

Market segmentation by powertrain type

Comparison by powertrain type

Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid/electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by powertrain type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new hypercars

Use of AI for the development of autonomous hypercars

Emergence of electric hypercars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Daimler AG

Ferrari NV

Koenigsegg Automotive AB

McLaren Group Ltd.

Pagani Automobili Spa

Rimac Automobili

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Zenvo Automotive AS

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO



