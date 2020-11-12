Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Industry
Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market to Reach US$22.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Nov 12, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hyperconverged Integrated System estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Remote & Branch Offices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.3% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Datacenter Consolidation segment is readjusted to a revised 31.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Hyperconverged Integrated System market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960986/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 33.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hyperconverged Integrated System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 33.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.9% and 29.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Server Virtualization Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020
In the global Server Virtualization segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 40.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$261.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- NetApp, Inc.
- Nutanix, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Pivot3, Inc.
- Scale Computing
- VMware, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hyperconverged Integrated System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
