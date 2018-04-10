Global Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 with Key Players Dermira, Allergan and TheraVida Covered

DUBLIN, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Clinical Trials & Results, Patent, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study analyzed that the hyperhidrosis therapeutics pipeline comprises of approximately 12 drug candidates in different stages of development.
Allergan Plc, TheraVida Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have one drug candidate each in the Phase II development for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Glycopyrronium tosylate is the only drug candidate that has the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the topical route of administration.
Major players in the market are putting more emphasis on targeting cholinergic receptors. The drug candidates used for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, act on cholinergic receptors and block its activity that interfere with sweating. For instance, Glycopyrronium tosylate, a Phase III drug candidate by Dermira, Inc. acts topically and blocks the cholinergic receptor.
In March 2015, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Brickell Biotech, Inc. entered in an agreement concerning the exclusive licensing and joint development of BBI-4000. Under the terms of agreement Brickell Biotech, Inc. agreed to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of BBI-4000 in the U.S. for patients with primary focal hyperhidrosis..
Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of hyperhidrosis include Dermira, Inc., Allergan plc, TheraVida Inc. and others.
Report Segmentation
- By Phase
- By Molecule Type
- By Route of Administration
- By Company
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Pipeline Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Drivers
4.3 Key Barriers
4.4 Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis
4.4.1 Pipeline Analysis by Phase
4.4.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type
4.4.3 Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration
4.4.4 Pipeline Analysis by Company
Chapter 5. Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)
5.1 Phase III: Drug profiles
5.1.1 Pre-Clinical Study
5.1.2 Pre-Clinical Results
5.1.3 Clinical Trials
5.1.4 Clinical Results
5.1.5 Strategic Development
5.1.6 Designation
5.1.7 Grants
5.1.8 Patent
5.1.9 Technology
5.2 Phase II: Drug profiles
5.2.1 Pre-Clinical Study
5.2.2 Pre-Clinical Results
5.2.3 Clinical Trials
5.2.4 Clinical Results
5.2.5 Strategic Development
5.2.6 Designation
5.2.7 Grants
5.2.8 Patent
5.2.9 Technology
5.3 Phase I: Drug profiles
5.2.1 Pre-Clinical Study
5.2.2 Pre-Clinical Results
5.2.3 Clinical Trials
5.2.4 Clinical Results
5.2.5 Strategic Development
5.2.6 Designation
5.2.7 Grants
5.2.8 Patent
5.2.9 Technology
5.4 Inactive Drug Candidates
5.5 Discontinued Drug Candidates
Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Analysis
6.1 Clinical Trials by Region for Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline
6.2 Clinical Trials by Trial Status for Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key Players Benchmarking for Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline
7.2 SWOT Analysis Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline
7.2.1 Strengths
7.2.2 Weaknesses
7.2.3 Opportunities
7.2.4 Threats
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Product and Service Offerings
