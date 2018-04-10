Global Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 with Key Players Dermira, Allergan and TheraVida Covered

The study analyzed that the hyperhidrosis therapeutics pipeline comprises of approximately 12 drug candidates in different stages of development.



Allergan Plc, TheraVida Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc have one drug candidate each in the Phase II development for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Glycopyrronium tosylate is the only drug candidate that has the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Majority of the pipeline drug candidates are being developed using the topical route of administration.



Major players in the market are putting more emphasis on targeting cholinergic receptors. The drug candidates used for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, act on cholinergic receptors and block its activity that interfere with sweating. For instance, Glycopyrronium tosylate, a Phase III drug candidate by Dermira, Inc. acts topically and blocks the cholinergic receptor.



In March 2015, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Brickell Biotech, Inc. entered in an agreement concerning the exclusive licensing and joint development of BBI-4000. Under the terms of agreement Brickell Biotech, Inc. agreed to conduct a Phase IIb clinical trial of BBI-4000 in the U.S. for patients with primary focal hyperhidrosis..



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of hyperhidrosis include Dermira, Inc., Allergan plc, TheraVida Inc. and others.



