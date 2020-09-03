Global Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 21% Between 2020 and 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyperscale data center market is poised to grow by $ 62899.16 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the surge in cloud adoption, increase in business operational needs, and rising demand for data center colocation facilities. This study identifies the construction of green data centers as another prime reasons driving the hyperscale data center market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of free cooling techniques, and infrastructure innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The hyperscale data center market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



The hyperscale data center market is segmented as below:



By Type

Critical infrastructure

Support infrastructure

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The hyperscale data center market covers the following areas:

Hyperscale data center market sizing

Hyperscale data center market forecast

Hyperscale data center market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Facebook Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and NVIDIA Corp.. Also, the hyperscale data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

Market segments

Comparison by Infrastructure

Critical infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Support infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by infrastructure

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le52q0



