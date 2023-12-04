Global Hypersonic Technology Thematic Intelligence Research Report 2023: Increasing Multi-Polarity has Driven Intense Investments by Russia, China, and the US

The "Hypersonic Technologies - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive examination of hypersonic technology, beginning with a scientific overview of its principles and capabilities. It delves into emerging technological trends and their far-reaching implications for various industries. Furthermore, the report offers an extensive analysis of both military and civilian hypersonic technology programs currently in progress.

Hypersonic technology has a long history, stretching back more than half a century. Comparable to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the perceived potential of the technology has waxed and waned over the years but increasing multi-polarity (and certainly the war in Ukraine) has driven intense investment by countries such as Russia, China, and the US.

Hypersonic refers to aerial objects-including aircraft, missiles, rockets, and spacecraft-that can reach speeds through the atmosphere greater than Mach 5, which is nearly 4,000 miles per hour (6437 km/h).

The US, Russia, and China are all testing hypersonic technology, generating fears of escalating global competition for weaponry that has the potential to render current defenses inadequate. Russia's use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine has been confirmed, representing the first combat use of these weapons, and Ukraine has claimed the first successful interception of hypersonic missiles. This and the pace of development in China have raised concerns about the progress of the other nations' programs. US investment culminated in fielding its first hypersonic platform in 2023.

Aside from military applications, hypersonic technology promises extremely fast commercial flight. However, given several inherent challenges to the commercial hypersonic profit model, it appears unlikely that hypersonic passenger flights will emerge as a major market.

Key Highlights

  • Scientific overview of hypersonic technology
  • Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the market.
  • Analysis of the various military and civilian hypersonic technologies programs currently under development, their history, and projections on future development initiatives.

Who Should Buy

  • Our thematic research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world, decision makers, and institutional investors.
  • Corporations: Helps CEOs, CTOs, and other senior executives of companies understand this key theme, the competitive environment, and the market opportunities.
  • Investors: Helps fund managers and other major investors focus on investment opportunities in aerospace and understand the market around hypersonic technologies

Scope

  • The key technology and commercialisation challenges that hypersonic technologies industry faces are covered.
  • The investment opportunities for prime contractors, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole hypersonic technologies value chain are covered.
  • Highlights from the range of different sustainability programs currently being undertaken by various defense and aerospace companies.

Reasons to Buy

  • Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.
  • Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the hypersonic technologies theme.
  • Understanding how spending on hypersonic technologies will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Technology trends
  • Macroeconomic trends
  • Regulatory trends
  • Patent trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Timeline
  • Companies
  • Public companies
  • Private companies
  • M&A trends
  • Sector Scorecards
  • Aerospace, defense, and security sector
  • Scorecard
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading
  • Thematic Research Methodology

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aerojet Rocketdyne
  • Boeing
  • Dynetics
  • Hanwha Defense
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
  • L3Harris
  • Leidos
  • Lockheed Martin
  • MBDA
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Northrop Grumman
  • QinetiQ
  • RTX
  • Saab
  • Safran Spirit
  • AeroSystems
  • Thales
  • JSC Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)
  • Brahmos Aerospace
  • Calspan
  • CASIC
  • Exquadrum
  • Hermeus
  • HTPN Industries
  • Hypersonix Launch Systems
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
  • Reaction Engines
  • Rhea Space Activity
  • Space Transportation
  • SpaceX
  • Systima
  • Ursa Major Technologies
  • Venus Aerospace

