Global Hypersonic Weapons Analysis Report 2022-2030: Focus on High-temperature-resistant Materials for Hypersonic Weapons and Advanced Communication and Navigation Technology

This research service examines the global hypersonic weapons market, with a focus on growth opportunities, including high-temperature-resistant materials for hypersonic weapons and advanced communication and navigation technology for hypersonic weapons.

Global geopolitical instability is causing nations to look for newer and better defense systems, including hypersonic weapons that can destroy the enemy from extremely long ranges within seconds due to the speeds at which these weapons can travel.

Many nations that had not planned for hypersonic weapons have begun R&D, given the increasing instability and the growing number of conflicts, which have boosted funding and R&D for these weapons and increased multinational and organizational collaborations.

It defines hypersonic missile technology and considers hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs) and hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) to be the main types of hypersonic missiles. The study tracks the evolution of hypersonic missile programs and discusses the status of primary programs. It also looks at drivers and restraints to market growth from 2022 to 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hypersonic Weapons Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Technology

Hypersonic Weapons Program Evolution

Status of Primary Programs

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Program Overview

HACM and CPS

LRHW and ARRW

HAWC and C-HGB

TBG and OpFires

AUKUS Collaboration on Hypersonic Weapons and SCIFiRE

ASN4G V-max and Future Cruise/Anti-ship Weapons Program

Japan Hypersonic Weapons Program and Hycore Hypersonic Missile

Avangard and Kinzhal

3M22 Tsirkon/Zircon and BrahMos II

Key Takeaways

Outlook

3. Global Hypersonic Weapons Development Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Highly Efficient Propulsion Systems for Hypersonic Weapons

Growth Opportunity 2: High-temperature-resistant Materials for Hypersonic Weapons

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Communication and Navigation Technology for Hypersonic Weapons

