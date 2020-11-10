Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $10.39 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market accounted for $10.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $48.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.



Increasing applications in various sectors, advancement in technology for designing sensors, and increasing funding and investments are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, data storage challenges and high costs are restraining the growth of the market.



Hyperspectral imaging combines the power of spectroscopy and digital imaging. It can acquire 2D images across a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum. Hyperspectral imaging provides a better image than any normal camera and classifies the objects in present in scenes depending upon their spectral properties.



Based on the technology, the pushbroom (line-scanning) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the high spectral resolution, simplified illumination requirements, minimized illumination exposure and heat load, and the shorter capturing time.



By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the high investment in the healthcare coupled with the availability of robust healthcare infrastructure and growing inclination for adopting novel technologies.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End-user Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Visible/Near-Infrared (VNIR)

5.3 Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR)

5.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

5.5 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)



6 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Accessories

6.3 Cameras



7 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Snapshot (Single Shot)

7.3 Pushbroom (Line-Scanning)

7.4 Other Technologies

7.4.1 Imaging FTIR (Time Scanning)

7.4.2 Tunable Filters (Wavelength Scan)

7.4.3 Whiskbroom (Point-Scanning)



8 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military & Defense Surveillance

8.3 Remote Sensing

8.3.1 Environmental Monitoring and Mineralogy

8.3.2 Mineral Mapping

8.3.3 Agriculture

8.4 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

8.5 Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Thin-Film Manufacturing

8.6.2 Night Vision

8.6.3 Colorimetry

8.6.4 Meteorology



9 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Astronomy

9.3 Food Processing

9.4 Vegetation and Ecology

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Mining



10 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Scanning Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Spectral Scanning

10.3 Spatiospectral Scanning

10.4 Spatial Scanning

10.5 Snapshot Hyperspectral Imaging



11 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By System

11.1 Introduction

11.2 PC Based

11.3 Outdoor Camera

11.4 Airborne



12 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launches

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Headwall Photonics, Inc.

14.2 Specim

14.3 Spectral Imaging Ltd.

14.4 Corning Incorporated

14.5 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

14.6 Resonon Inc.

14.7 Telops

14.8 Surface Optics Corporation

14.9 CytoViva, Inc.

14.10 Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd.

14.11 Raytheon Company

14.12 ChemImage Corporation

14.13 Cubert GmbH

14.14 BaySpec, Inc.

14.15 Glana Sensors AB

14.16 HyperMed Imaging, Inc.

14.17 Inno-spec GmbH

14.18 Camlin Ltd.

14.19 Diaspective Vision GmbH

14.20 TruTag Technologies, Inc.



