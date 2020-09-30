Global Hypochlorous Acid Industry
Global Hypochlorous Acid Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hypochlorous Acid estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sodium hypochlorite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.2% CAGR and reach US$695.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium hypochlorite segment is readjusted to a revised 0.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957014/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $410 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.9% CAGR
The Hypochlorous Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$410 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 0.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.5% and 0% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.3% CAGR.
Other Products Segment to Record -0.1% CAGR
In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$255.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$194 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- INEOS Group
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Olin Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957014/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hypochlorous Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hypochlorous Acid Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hypochlorous Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sodium hypochlorite (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sodium hypochlorite (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sodium hypochlorite (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Calcium hypochlorite (Product) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Calcium hypochlorite (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Calcium hypochlorite (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Urban and Industrial Water Treatment (Industry
Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Urban and Industrial Water Treatment (Industry
Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Urban and Industrial Water Treatment (Industry
Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Wound Management (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Wound Management (Industry Vertical) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Wound Management (Industry Vertical) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Food & Agriculture (Industry Vertical) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Food & Agriculture (Industry Vertical) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Food & Agriculture (Industry Vertical) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Industry Verticals (Industry Vertical)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hypochlorous Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Hypochlorous Acid Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 30: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Hypochlorous Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Hypochlorous Acid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Japanese Hypochlorous Acid Market in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 42: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Hypochlorous Acid Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand
by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Hypochlorous Acid Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hypochlorous Acid Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Hypochlorous Acid Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Hypochlorous Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 56: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Hypochlorous Acid Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Hypochlorous Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Hypochlorous Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 69: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Hypochlorous Acid Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand
by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Hypochlorous Acid Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hypochlorous Acid: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Hypochlorous Acid Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 81: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Hypochlorous Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Hypochlorous Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Hypochlorous Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Hypochlorous Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Hypochlorous Acid Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 114: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Hypochlorous Acid Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Hypochlorous Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Hypochlorous Acid Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Hypochlorous Acid Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Hypochlorous Acid Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 126: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hypochlorous Acid:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hypochlorous Acid Market in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 132: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Hypochlorous Acid Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Hypochlorous Acid Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Hypochlorous Acid Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hypochlorous Acid in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Hypochlorous Acid Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Hypochlorous Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 146: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Hypochlorous Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Hypochlorous Acid Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 159: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hypochlorous Acid Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hypochlorous Acid Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 165: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry
Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Hypochlorous Acid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hypochlorous Acid in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: Iranian Hypochlorous Acid Market in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 180: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 182: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Israel in US$ Thousand
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Hypochlorous Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 185: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Analysis by
Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hypochlorous Acid Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hypochlorous Acid Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hypochlorous Acid in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Hypochlorous Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hypochlorous Acid Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Hypochlorous Acid Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hypochlorous Acid Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 198: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Industry Vertical for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hypochlorous Acid Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 204: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Hypochlorous Acid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Hypochlorous Acid Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Hypochlorous Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Industry Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Hypochlorous Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Industry Vertical in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Hypochlorous Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Industry Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957014/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker