Global Ice Cream Market Report 2024-2028: Rising Popularity of Vegan Ice Cream Among Millennials - CAGR of 5.9% Forecast During 2023-2028

The ice cream market is forecasted to grow by USD 29.58 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period. The market is driven by shelf life extension of ice cream products, increasing number of innovative flavors and diet-friendly ice creams, and increase in number of ice cream parlors.

This study identifies the rising popularity of vegan ice cream among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the ice cream market growth during the next few years. Also, rise of private-label ice cream brands and health benefits of gelato-based ice creams will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ice cream market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The ice cream market is segmented as below:

By Product

Impulse

Take home

Artisanal

By Type

Dairy

Non-dairy

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the ice cream market covers the following areas:

Ice cream market sizing

Ice cream market forecast

Ice cream market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ice cream market vendors that include Agropur Dairy Cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Eclipse, Erhard Patissier Glacier, Ferrero International S.A., Froneri International Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Humphry Slocombe, Inspire Brands Inc., Lotte Corp., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., NIF Pvt Ltd., Perfect Day Inc., Blue Bell Creameries, Danone, McDonald Corp., NADAMOO, Oatly Group AB, Unilever PLC, Unipex Dairy Products Co. Ltd., JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAMS LLC, Aldi Group, Morinaga and Co. Ltd., and Vadilal Industries Ltd..

Also, the ice cream market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global ice cream market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Impulse - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Take home - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Non-dairy - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Eclipse

Erhard Patissier Glacier

Ferrero International S.A.

Froneri International Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Humphry Slocombe

Inspire Brands Inc.

Lotte Corp.

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

NIF Pvt Ltd.

Perfect Day Inc.

Blue Bell Creameries

Danone

McDonald Corp.

NADAMOO

Oatly Group AB

Unilever PLC

Unipex Dairy Products Co. Ltd.

JENIS SPLENDID ICE CREAMS LLC

Aldi Group

Morinaga and Co. Ltd.

Vadilal Industries Ltd.

