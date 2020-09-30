Global Ice Flaker Machines Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ice Flaker Machines estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027. Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Undercounter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957018/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $463.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Ice Flaker Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$463.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$592.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BUUS Refrigeration A/S

Electrolux AB

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Follett LLC.

GEA Group AG

Howe Corp.

MAJA-Maschinenfabrik Hermann Schill GmbH

Manitowoc Ice

Scotsman Ice Systems

Telstar Life Science Solutions Division









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957018/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ice Flaker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Modular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Undercounter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Undercounter by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Undercounter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Foodservice by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Foodservice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Foodservice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ice Flaker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ice Flaker Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular

and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by Segment -

Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by End-Use -

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: India Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular and

Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: India Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Flaker Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice

Flaker Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Flaker Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Ice

Flaker Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Latin America Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Ice

Flaker Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 137: Argentina Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 138: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: Argentina Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 141: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 143: Brazil Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 144: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular

and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 146: Brazil Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 147: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 149: Mexico Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

Segment - Modular and Undercounter Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 150: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular

and Undercounter for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 151: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Ice Flaker

Machines by End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 152: Mexico Historic Review for Ice Flaker Machines by

End-Use - Retail, Foodservice and Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 153: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Ice Flaker Machines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,

Foodservice and Healthcare for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Ice Flaker Machines by Segment - Modular and Undercounter -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957018/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

