Global Ice Sculpting Teams Announced for Fourth Annual World Snow Celebration in Stillwater, Minn.

HealthPartners named title sponsor of highly anticipated global snow sculpting competition taking place January 15 - 26, 2025

STILLWATER, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation, in partnership with the city of Stillwater and title sponsor HealthPartners, has announced the selection of the 12 competing teams for the fourth annual World Snow Celebration January 15 through 26, 2025. The reimagined event will showcase the beauty of winter with larger-than-life sculptures as well as community events including an indoor market, a fat tire bike ride, figure skating performances, youth experiences, a search for Stilly the Snowman, the world's coolest block party and more.

The keystone of this winter event is the Snow Sculpting Championship featuring talented teams from across the globe. This year's teams were selected from an impressive application pool of 36 submissions, a 50 percent increase from last year's applicants, spanning 21 countries, by a committee with decades of snow sculpting experience evaluating technical skill, creativity of expression and artistic messaging. The assembly of talent will dazzle spectators while they also experience the additional winter-fun for snow lovers of all ages.

"We're delighted to partner with the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the city of Stillwater in promoting health and well-being during this fun, unique winter event," said Andrea Walsh, president and CEO of HealthPartners. "It will be a great opportunity to get outside and be active during ten days in January, and we're looking forward to this celebration of art, culture and community."

The 2024 winner, Fjordwitches of Quebec, Canada, are eager to return to Stillwater to defend their title as champion. "The energy of the World Snow Celebration is truly special. Like a family. We created unforgettable memories through this event and can't wait to travel to Minnesota to share the spark of imagination with our friends from around the world! Long live the winter and the ephemeral arts," declared Abominable Fanny Fay, Canadian team captain. Teams challenging their spot on top hail from across the globe, spanning five continents. The selected teams are:

Quebec, Canada - Fjordwitches

- Fjordwitches United States - Sculptora Borealis

- Sculptora Borealis Mexico - Jetset

- Jetset Great Britain / Wales - Great Britain / Wales and The West Country

/ - / and The West Country Denmark - Eastwood

- China - Team China

- Team China Malta - Mela

- Mela India - Callisto

- Callisto Mongolia - Falcon

- Falcon Spain Catalunya - The Bocanegra Team

Finland - Funland

- Funland Perú - Kawsay Arte Peru

The World Snow Celebration begins January 15 with ten days of events continuing through the week. The Snow Sculpting World Champion will be announced January 19 and celebrated at the closing ceremony on January 25. A full list of events can be found on the official website: worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com/activities.

For more information on World Snow Celebration including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com or download the World Snow Sculpting App available soon.

About Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is an inclusive organization that serves, advocates, and promotes the interests of businesses while enriching the life of the community. Serving their members is not an obligation, it is a privilege. The Chamber represents its membership and community with the tagline, "Bridging Business & Community." The Chamber works with its partners and communities to make Stillwater stronger and more vibrant. For more information, please visit greaterstillwaterchamber.com.

