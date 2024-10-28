Global Icon and Advocate Paris Hilton to be a Keynote Speaker at the 2024 Behavioral Health Tech Conference

Paris Hilton will share her personal journey and commitment to mental and behavioral health advocacy at the 2024 Behavioral Health Tech conference

Hilton founded 11:11 Media Impact to drive systemic change by exposing institutional child abuse, ending unnecessary institutionalization, and advocating for the rights of survivors on their journey toward healing and recovery.

The Behavioral Health Tech Conference takes place in Phoenix, Arizona , November 5-7

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Tech , the leading community focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and autism/IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation, today announced that Paris Hilton —an institutional child abuse survivor and well-known child advocate against institutional child abuse and neglect in youth residential programs—will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming 2024 Behavioral Health Tech Conference . At the conference, Hilton will share her inspiring story and insights on breaking stigmas and empowering individuals to seek help and embrace their true selves on Wednesday, November 6th.

As a teenager, Hilton endured physical, sexual, and psychological abuse in residential treatment facilities. Her lived experience has shaped her commitment to being a powerful voice for change, making her a leading advocate in the fight to reform these institutions and empower trauma survivors. In 2020, Hilton debuted her YouTube Originals Documentary, This is Paris , which shined a spotlight on her experience within the Troubled Teen Industry as a teenager. Following the debut, her story inspired a global movement and she founded 11:11 Media Impact , the social impact arm of her next-gen media company, which to date has supported the passage of ten state laws and the development and introduction of the federal bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act ( H.R 2955 , S.1351 ).

"It's my life's mission to raise awareness about institutional child abuse and its life-long impact on survivors and to also advocate for systemic change," said Paris Hilton, Founder of 11:11 Media. "I'm grateful that the Behavioral Health Tech Conference invited me to shed light on this life-threatening issue. I hope the conference's audience of mental health leaders, policymakers, advocates, and thought leaders will be inspired to look at how they can contribute to changing this systemic issue and increase access to high quality mental health care for our nation's vulnerable youth."

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from this trailblazing leader and gain valuable perspectives on the challenges and triumphs of healing from trauma and be inspired to contribute to a world where youth experiencing mental health crises are supported in their communities.

"We are honored for the Behavioral Health Tech Conference to serve as a platform for Paris Hilton's and 11:11 Media Impact's advocacy," said Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Tech. "By having Paris shed light on this issue, we can start important conversations with the conference's many influential stakeholders and attendees and create an effective pathway for meaningful change and to begin healing."

For more on Paris Hilton's advocacy and the impact of her work, visit 1111mediaimpact.com .

To attend the conference and listen to Paris Hilton's powerful keynote address in person, register here .

About 11:11 Media

11:11 Media Impact is the only media company dedicated to reforming the Troubled Teen Industry, inspired by its CEO Paris Hilton's lived experience. Impact has influenced the passage of ten state laws to reform youth residential treatment facilities, a law in Northern Ireland banning physical restraint, led the introduction of the bipartisan federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, inspired a federal investigation into the Troubled Teen Industry, supported Paris testifying in Congress on behalf of foster youth; and developed Trapped in Treatment – an investigative podcast in partnership iHeartMedia, and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. 11:11 Media Impact manages a national coalition of 70+ organizations in the child welfare, disability, juvenile justice, and mental health space to lift the silos of these systems and work together towards collective preventative mental health solutions for our nation's most vulnerable youth.

About Behavioral Health Tech

Behavioral Health Tech is the leading community solely committed to expanding access to mental health, substance use, and autism/IDD services through technology, health equity and innovation. Its community is made up of patients, health plans, employers, health systems, behavioral health providers, startups, investors, pharma and policymakers to connect for the purposes of advancing access to behavioral healthcare for ALL individuals.

Behavioral Health Tech's commitment to health equity is central to the design of everything it does. Which is evident in its speakers, events, communications, and more. By convening stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem—incumbents and new entrants alike—Behavioral Health Tech facilitates the connections necessary for innovating culturally sensitive, high-quality behavioral health for all.

