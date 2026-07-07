Global Icon Deepika Padukone and Hilton Celebrate the Power of The Stay In the Next Chapter of Their Internationally Acclaimed Campaign

Builds on record-breaking 2025 debut with a new phase of Hilton's It Matters Where You Stay campaign

Music, movement and creative storytelling capture a more spontaneous, expressive side of Deepika Padukone

Across a broad suite of content spanning movement, dining, wellness, loyalty and service, the campaign explores how the Stay helps guests feel more relaxed, confident and fully themselves

DELHI, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today unveiled a bold new chapter with global icon and brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone, launching internationally across social, digital, and outdoor platforms as part of a broader creative programme that will continue to roll out throughout the year. The campaign follows last year's record-breaking debut – which commanded over 11 billion views across all social and digital platforms.

The work gives viewers a glimpse into a new side of Deepika as she travels, underpinned by Hilton's hospitality, which allows her to truly express herself – staying as authentic as she always is – while bringing a playful and fresh cultural energy to the It Matters Where You Stay campaign in India.

Shot at Conrad Bengaluru, the campaign is inspired by a simple truth about modern travel. When people leave home, they often leave behind the routines and support systems that help them navigate everyday life.

For Hilton, this reinforces the importance of the Stay as the ecosystem guests rely on when they travel. Away from familiar routines and the people who help them navigate everyday life, guests are met by Hilton Team Members, thoughtfully designed spaces, seamless technology and the benefits of Hilton Honors, all working together to anchor them while they are away from home. Together, they create the comfort and confidence to enable guests to focus on what matters most and be fully themselves.

"People often think about travel in terms of destinations, but for us, it's about hospitality – the Stay – that makes the trip possible," said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of Luxury Brands, Hilton. "A Hilton Stay helps our guests make the most of why they came. Travel is exciting, but it can also be demanding. When travel takes people from their routines, the Stay becomes even more important. Our Team Members ensure everything is taken care of, giving guests the comfort and confidence to focus on what truly matters, turning everyday moments into expressions of confidence and playfulness. Deepika brings that feeling to life beautifully in this campaign and captures the ease that comes when everything around you simply works."

Throughout the campaign, Deepika reveals a more spontaneous and instinctive side of her personality. Comfortable in her surroundings and fully present in the moment, she reflects what becomes possible when the Stay removes friction and allows guests to simply enjoy the journey.

Deepika Padukone said: "What I connected with most about this campaign is how true it felt to the experience of staying with Hilton. When you feel genuinely comfortable and looked after, you stop overthinking and can simply be yourself. That sense of ease gave us the freedom to have fun with the creative."

The campaign comes to life through a broad suite of content. Across dining, wellness, loyalty and the care delivered by Hilton Team Members every day, the work brings to life the feeling of having people around you who understand what you need, help you feel looked after and give you the confidence to be fully yourself while travelling.

Music and movement sit at the heart of the campaign's treatment. Hilton worked with acclaimed creative collaborators including GRAMMY Award-winning director Nadia Marquard Otzen and globally recognised choreographer Shay Latukolan to create work that feels emotionally engaging, culturally relevant and entertainment led.

Featuring an original soundtrack, by award-winning music producer and composer Mikey McCleary, the film combines electronic influences with contemporary Indian vocals to mirror Deepika's energy throughout the story - confident, relaxed and fully herself. Together, the music and choreography help bring Hilton's vision of modern hospitality to life in a distinctive and culturally resonant way.

As Hilton continues to accelerate its growth across India, with an aim of reaching 400 trading hotels in the coming years, the campaign underscores the company's deep understanding of modern travellers. Today's guests seek more than just a place to stay; they value convenience, authenticity and a meaningful engagement. Hilton's focus on removing friction and delivering intuitive, human hospitality ensures that it continues to meet and exceed those expectations.

At its heart, the campaign celebrates the role Hilton plays when guests are away from the people, routines and support systems they rely on every day. Whether through its Team Members taking pride in looking after guests, the experiences it creates or the ways it rewards loyal guests, Hilton becomes part of that support system - helping people feel understood, supported and free to focus on what matters most. And that's why, more than ever, Hilton is For the Stay.

For more information about 'Hilton. For The Stay' and to plan your future stays, visit https://www.hilton.com/en-IN/.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,200 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 250 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Hilton