Global Icon Mariah Carey Announces Return To The Colosseum At Caesars Palace In November 2019 With "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mariah Carey, the iconic chanteuse and best-selling female artist of all time with over 200 million records sold, has announced that she will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this November with her acclaimed Christmas concert series "All I Want For Christmas Is You" for five dates from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30, 2019.

Additionally, Mariah has announced six new dates from Feb. 14 through Feb. 29, 2020 for her headlining Las Vegas residency, "The Butterfly Returns" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. PT. A special presale for Honey B. Fly members begins Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Butterfly Returns" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, May 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

The performances going on sale are:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You"

November 2019: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

"The Butterfly Returns"

February 2020: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

General ticket prices begin at $55, plus applicable tax and fees, and Meet & Greets are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/Mariah or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Honey B. Fly is the official Mariah Carey fan club. Mariah fans may purchase a Honey B. Fly Live Pass, which gives them early access to tickets. Fans can get more information at www.mariahcarey.com.

MARIAH CAREY

MARIAH CAREY is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. Mariah is a singer/song­writer/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, numerous American Music Awards, Billboard's "Artist of the Decade" Award, the World Music Award for "World's Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium," and BMI's "Icon Award" for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few – with her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah's ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in "WiseGirls" starring alongside Academy Award winner Mira Sorvinoand Melora Walters. In 2009, Mariah was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels' "Precious." Mariah went on to appear in Daniels' stellar ensemble piece "The Butler" (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children's charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Mariah is represented by Roc Nation, UTA and Imprint PR. www.mariahcarey.com

LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; ZZ Top, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Gwen Stefani, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

