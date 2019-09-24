Global ICS Security Market Analysis report 2019 with 2016 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global ICS Security Market, 2016" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, there have been several targeted attacks on industrial control systems and systems of critical infrastructure by attackers/malwares with code names such as Stuxnet, Aurora, Flame, and Havex. These were discovered by various security vendors' threat research and intelligence centers. The Internet of Things (IoT) drive has led several industries such as smart manufacturing to adopt and embrace the advantages of connecting to the Internet, thereby unknowingly exposing themselves and becoming more vulnerable to cyber threats. The world has witnessed a number of ICS (industrial control system) attacks in recent times.

Several security breaches events recorded in recent years involving systems of national interest, including both critical infrastructure and government systems, indicate that the global industrial sector is increasingly becoming the target of cyberattacks. As a result, business organizations are making substantial investments in ICS security. The uptake of ICS security solutions has been driven by factors such as increased attacks on critical infrastructure globally, investments in cybersecurity insurance, and investments in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. As we move forward, industry-specific regulations and mandates around ICS security will further drive the uptake of these solutions globally.

However, factors such as air gap strategy, security skills shortage and technology sprawl, lack of mandates, and preference for availability over integrity will be major barriers to the growth of this market. The ICS security market is flooded with vendors from various backgrounds. The competitive landscape is comprised of information and communications technology (ICT) vendors, industrial automation vendors, and security vendors offering industrial security solutions. Additionally, the market is poised to witness the participation of service providers offering managed security services through partnerships with various security vendors.

Key Issues Addressed:

How is the existing threat landscape for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) globally?

What are the drivers and restraints in adopting ICS security?

What are the trends in the ICS security market?

What are the value propositions of ICS security solutions?

What are the growth opportunities and calls to action in this market?

Is the ICS security solutions market growing? Is it competitive? If the market is growing, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

Key Topics Covered:



1.Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

2.Market Overview and Segmentation

Market Definitions - Taxonomy of Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions

Common Threats Toward Industrial Control Systems

Market Overview - Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3.Threat Analysis - Overview of Industrial Cybersecurity

Global Cyber Threats - An Overview

Redefining Cybersecurity and Decoding the Myths

Cyberattacks - Motives

Top Attack Vectors - An Overview

Top Negative Impacts of a Security Breach - An Overview

4.Convergence of IT and OT - Implications for Industrial Cybersecurity

Definitions of IT and OT

Significance of Convergence of IT/OT

Trends Driving the Uptake of Internet Connectivity in ICS

Digital Technologies - Boon or Bane?

Digital Technologies - Adoption Rate

Digital Technologies - Adoption Challenges and Their Impact

5.Current State of the Industrial Control Systems Market - An Assessment

Understanding the State of Connected ICS Devices

ICS Network Protocols

ICS Networking Protocols Detected Globally

Industrial Sector - Threats and Vulnerabilities Influencing Security Adoption

Identified Gaps in ICS Security

ICS vs. IT Systems - Characteristics and Differences

Vulnerabilities in ICS

Vulnerabilities in ICS - Some Stats

6.Industrial Cybersecurity Market - An Outlook

Investment Dynamics - 2017 and Beyond

Security Solutions to Protect ICS

Business Case for Cybersecurity in the Industrial Sector

7.ICS End-user Analysis

Trends in ICS Security Adoption

Impact Analysis - Adoption of Cybersecurity in End-user Industries

Power Utilities - Industrial Cybersecurity Trends and Implications

Power Utilities - IIoT Convergence and its Impact

Oil and Gas - Cyber Risks in Oil and Gas

Oil and Gas - Cybersecurity History

Mining - Industrial Cybersecurity Adoption and Implications

Wastewater-Industrial Cybersecurity Trends and Implications

8.Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Industrial Cybersecurity Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 1 - Security in a Digital World

Growth Opportunity 2 - Adoption of Cybersecurity for Energy Encouraged Globally

Growth Opportunity 3 - Growing Focus on Safe Cities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9.The Last Word

Key Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer

10.Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Check Point

Cisco

Fortinet

Honeywell

Kaspersky

McAfee

Palo Alto Networks

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Symantec

Waterfall Security

Yokogawa

